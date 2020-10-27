10/27 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Jay Lethal vs. Tracy Williams, Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham in the Pure Title Tournament semifinal matches, EC3 and Shane Taylor video, Matt Taven and Vincent brawl

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Jay Lethal vs. Tracy Williams, Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham in the Pure Title Tournament semifinal matches, EC3 and Shane Taylor video, Matt Taven and Vincent brawl, and more (11:03)…

Click here for the October 27 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

