10/27 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Jay Lethal vs. Tracy Williams, Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham in the Pure Title Tournament semifinal matches, EC3 and Shane Taylor video, Matt Taven and Vincent brawl

October 27, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Jay Lethal vs. Tracy Williams, Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham in the Pure Title Tournament semifinal matches, EC3 and Shane Taylor video, Matt Taven and Vincent brawl, and more (11:03)…

