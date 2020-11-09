WWE Smackdown poll results for the show headlined by Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The November 6 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 33 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote. C and D finished tied for third with each logging 16 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I also gave the show a B- grade. It wasn’t as strong as some of the other recent episodes, but it was still an entertaining two-hour show. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.



