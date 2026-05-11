WWE Raw in Knoxville, Pro Wrestling Boom, Billy Kidman, Bobby Roode, Air Paris, Daizee Haze, Lince Dorado, Tito Santana, William Regal, Kevin Kelly, Averno, Kevin Kelly, Averno, Mike Shaw

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson-Boling Arena. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Backlash event. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today. “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay is doing Jonny Fairplay things (I never want to know, so I’m not legally considered an accomplice to whatever he’s up to). Sean Plichta will join me to discuss WWE Backlash. We welcome all pro wrestling email questions with the deadline today at noonCT/1ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Knoxville, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Asheville, Thursday’s live Impact in Sacramento, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Columbia, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Salisbury. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Billy Kidman (Pete Gruner Jr.) is 52 today.

-Bobby Roode (Robert Roode Jr.) is 49 today.

-Air Paris (Frank Parris) is 47 today.

-Daizee Haze is 43 today.

-Lince Dorado is 39 today.

-Tito Santana (Merced Solis) turned 73 on Sunday.

-William Regal (Darren Matthews) turned 58 on Sunday.

Kevin Kelly (Kevin Foote) turned 59 on Saturday.

-Averno (Renato Ruíz Cortes) turned 49 on Saturday.

-The late Mike Shaw was born on May 9, 1957. He died of a pulmonary embolism on September 11, 2010, at age 53.