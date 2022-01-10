What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

January 10, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop in a Triple Threat for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble.

-“RKBro” Randy Orton and Riddle vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Alexa Bliss’s journey back to Raw.

Powell’s POV: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is featured in local advertising, so he will most likely appear on Raw. One can only assume that additional Royal Rumble match entrants will be announced. Raw will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

