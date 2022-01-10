What's happening...

ROH sets date and location for the Supercard of Honor return event

January 10, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced that the Supercard of Honor event will be held on Friday, April 1 in Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: The Curtis Culwell Center capacity is listed at 6,860. AEW ran the same venue last month. ROH will be running opposite the final Smackdown before WrestleMania. Now that WrestleMania has expanded to two nights, the options are obviously limited for running shows that weekend without going against the mega event.

