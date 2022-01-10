WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The latest lineup, women’s and men’s Royal Rumble match entrant lists

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 29 in St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus 23 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki ASH, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Mickie James, Tamina, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Lita, 11 TBA).

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch defends the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag match.

Powell’s POV: Reigns vs. Seth Rollins is still not officially advertised despite the big tease for the match on Smackdown. Lynch will defend her title against the winner of the Triple Threat match featuring Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop that will be held tonight on Raw. Impact Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore announced that Mickie James has permission to wear the Knockouts Championship to the Rumble.