WWE Smackdown rating for the SNME and Evolution go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.399 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.166 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.32 rating. The previous week’s show aired on Independence Day in the United States. The better comparison is the June 27 edition that averaged 1.450 million viewers and a 0.32 rating. One year earlier, the July 12, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.355 million viewers and a 0.70 rating for the Money in the Bank fallout edition.