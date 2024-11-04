WWE Raw results (11/4): Powell’s live review of Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Dominik Mysterio for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, Battle Royal for a shot at the Women’s World Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,641)

Taped November 3, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdo Arena

Aired November 4, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] The broadcast team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves checked in while standing near or behind their broadcast table at ringside. They set up a video package that recapped the Crown Jewel event…

Cole hyped the four-way match for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Separate shots aired of the participants Dominik Mysterio with The Judgment Day, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins either arriving at the venue or walking backstage…

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan made her entrance with Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio while being introduced by ring announcer Mike Rome. Morgan showed off the Dynamite Diamond Ring, er, the ring she won for winning the Crown Jewel Championship. Cole noted that the title belt is being stored in a vault at the WWE Experience in Riyadh.

Morgan said her revenge tour is officially over and now she’s on to her world tour. Morgan boasted that she took out Rhea Ripley for the third time. Morgan said she made sure Ripley will be gone for a very, very long time. She also boasted about winning the Crown Jewel Championship at Crown Jewel.

Morgan said she’s done everything she ever said she would do and claimed to be the greatest women’s champion of all-time. Dom tried to speak and was booed loudly by the fans. Dom was interrupted by the sound of entrance music.

Jade Cargill made her entrance and posed on the stage. Bianca Belair’s entrance followed. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions headed to the ring. Belair said they haven’t forgotten about the confrontation from last week. Cargill said if they wanted a piece of the tag champions, this was their chance.

Morgan questioned why they were so angry after they successfully defended their titles. Morgan asked if it’s because Belair thinks she’s the best, then said Cargill thinks the same thing about herself. Morgan said Belair and Cargill pretend to get along, whereas she and Rodriguez have a real friendship. Belair said she recognized what Morgan was trying to do and then invited them to have a tag title match.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce hurried to the ring and told the wrestlers to back down and calm down. Morgan continued to jaw at Belair, who eventually slapped her across the face. Pearce said that what Morgan and Rodriguez did to Ripley was disgusting.

Pearce announced a battle royal to determine the No. 1 contender to the Women’s World Championship. Pearce said Belair and Cargill would be in the battle royal, and then added that the battle royal would start immediately.

Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane made their entrance for the battle royal. A graphic listed the other participants as Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Ivy Nile, Alba Fyre, and Isla Dawn. Heading into a break, Cole said the battle royal would be sponsored by The Rock’s movie Red One… [C]

Powell’s POV: I hope the battle royal kicks off the Belair and Cargill split. I wrote in my Crown Jewel Hit List earlier today that it’s time for both women to be singles wrestlers.

1. Battle Royal for a shot at the Women’s World Championship. The wrestlers had their arms and legs covered. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were at ringside. Chance wore a face shield and teamed up with her partner Carter during the opening minute of the match. Carter eliminated Dawn. Baszler caught Carter on the apron in a submission hold. Chance saved Carter for a moment, but Deville drilled her with a knee strike and eliminated her.

Graves said Chance’s face shield was due to a broken nose caused by Pure Fusion Collective. Nile dropkicked Dupri off the apron to eliminate her. Vega used a head-scissors to pull Nile to the apron and then hit her with a 619 to eliminate her. [C]

Footage aired from during the break of Chance being eliminated. Belair eliminated Sane. Natalya was eliminated by Deville and Baszler. Belair and Cargill eliminated Deville and Baszler.

The final four were Belair, Cargill, Sky, and Valkyria. Belair and Cargill continued to work together. They tossed their opponents over the top rope. Both woman hung on the ropes, but for some reason Cargill and Belair turned and faced one another. Sky and Valkyria returned.

Belair and Cargill hit their finishers on Sky and Valkyria. Rodriguez grabbed Belair’s ponytail and tried to pull her over. Cargill tried to keep Belair inside the ring. Morgan joined in and helped Rodriguez eliminate Belair and Cargill from the match. Belair and Cargill chased Morgan and Rodriguez away from the ringside area.

The match came down to Sky and Valkyria. After some back and forth, Sky performed a German suplex on the apron. Valkyria fell to the floor and was elimianted…

Iyo Sky won a battle royal in 12:40 to earn a shot at the Women’s World Championship.

Powell’s POV: The crowd was really into the match and then they oddly sat silently when Sky went over.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley spoke with “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods about facing the War Raiders. Woods said they should have won the No. 1 contenders match last week, but Chad Gable got involved. Kingston said the Raiders didn’t win straight up, but he didn’t think that was the issue. Woods asked him what his problem is.

A Wyatt Sicks video aired and showed old footage of The Miz telling Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel that he would make them stars that their families would be proud of. A shot aired of Miz seated in a chair wearing a mask. Dallas spoke and removed the mask and a piece of tape from Miz’s mouth.

Miz said he’s not with Final Testament and it’s all a big misunderstanding. Dallas laughed and put the tape over Miz’s mouth again. Dallas said they never cared about Final Testament, they wanted Miz. “For dust you are and dust you will return,” Dallas said to a terrified Miz… [C]

Powell’s POV: So they’re going to call off the show and search for the abducted wrestler, right?

Footage aired of Goldberg on a college football pre-show announcing that he will have a retirement match. Cole said no date or time was announced, but he was told that Goldberg has struck a deal for his final match…

The New Day duo made their entrance. Cole said the production team had nothing to do with the footage that showed The Miz abducted by Uncle Howdy. The War Raiders made their entrance…

2. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “War Raiders” Erik and Ivar. Woods was seated on the floor in front of the ring when Ivar splashed him heading into a break. [C] Cole ran through the serious injuries that the War Raiders have battled back from.

Kingston performed a flip dive onto Ivar at ringside. Kingston returned to the ring and put Erik down before hitting the Boom Drop. Kingston was setting up for his finisher when Woods returned to the apron and tagged himself in. Ivar put Woods down and then tagged out. The War Raiders hit the War Machine finisher and then Ivar scored the pin…

“War Raiders” Erik and Ivar beat “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in 9:10.

Powell’s POV: A good match with a finish that adds to the issues between Kingston and Woods.

Sami Zayn was shown walking backstage… [C] Cole hyped the European tour dates for March, which includes three Raw and three Smackdown tapings…

Sami Zayn made his entrance while footage aired of Zayn accidentally hitting Roman Reigns with a Helluva Kick at WWE Crown Jewel. The broadcast team questioned whether it was accidental. Once in the ring, Zayn spoke to the fans in Arabic briefly, then spoke of how proud he was to be able to speak to his people “in our language” on Raw.

Jey Uso’s entrance music interrupted Zayn. Jey made his entrance via the stage and joined Zayn inside the ring. The fans popped big, sang along with his entrance theme, and yelled “yeet” several times after the match.

[Hour Two] Jey thanked Zayn for having his back at Crown Jewel. Jey said he watched the footage of Zayn kicking Reigns in the face and then asked him if it was an accident.

Jimmy Uso made his entrance and didn’t look pleased. Once in the ring, Jimmy asked Jey what was wrong with him. Jimmy said Jey saw the same footage he did of Zayn kicking Reigns in the face on purpose. Jimmy said he and Reigns are pissed, and Jey should be pissed too because they can’t trust Zayn.

Zayn got fired up about Jimmy saying that he couldn’t be trusted. Zayn said Jimmy brought him into the family first. Zayn said the second things went bad, Jimmy kicked him in the face once things went back. Zayn said when things went bad with Reigns, Jimmy kicked Reigns in the face. Zayn said that when things went wrong with Jey, Jimmy kicked Jey in the face.

Jimmy said he’s not the bad guy. Zayn said Jimmy may not believe it, but he doesn’t hate him and never has. Zayn said Jimmy isn’t the bad guy and isn’t a bad guy, but he makes bad decisions. Zayn said he came out at Crown Jewel to make sure Jey was okay.

Zayn said he wouldn’t lie. He said that when he was fighting alongside Reigns and the Usos, it felt like old times and it felt pretty damn special. Zayn said the good feeling lasted one minute and then things fell apart, just like they always do between the four of them.

Zayn said he’d already been put on trial by the family and he wasn’t doing this again. Zayn told Jey that he loved him, but he couldn’t do it again. “I’m out of here,” Zayn said before exiting the ring.

Jey asked Zayn to come to Smackdown so they could talk things out like family. Jimmy said Zayn isn’t family. Jey told Jimmy he was wrong. Jey said that just because Zayn isn’t blood related, it doesn’t mean he’s not family. Jey declared that Zayn is family.

“Right now, I see Jimmy Uso. I see Jey Uso. I see…” The fans chanted Sami Uso and then Jey also said Sami Uso. Jey told Zayn that he hopes to see him at Smackdown on Friday. Jimmy maintained his mean face while Zayn headed to the back…

Jackie Redmond interviewed Seth Rollins outside the building and congratulated him on his win over Bronson Reed. She said the win earned Rollins a spot in the four-way main event. Rollins cut her off and said his career earned him the match.

Rollins put over Reed for taking everything he had and getting up for more. Rollins said he has no doubt that he and Reed will do the dance again, but he has gold on his mind. Rollins said three of the best in the world “and Dominik Mysterio” would fight it out in the main event…

Dragon Lee made his entrance with Zelina Vega. Cole gave another plug to Rock’s new movie.. [C]

Powell’s POV: Zayn and the Usos didn’t resolve anything or advance the story and yet it was still an entertaining segment that provided a nice hook for Friday’s Smackdown.

Chad Gable and Ivy Nile made their entrance…

3. Dragon Lee (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Chad Gable (w/Ivy Nile). Loud “you suck” chants broke out. Gable launched Lee off the apron to the floor. On commentary, Cole said: “Is Dragon Lee even moving? This is sick.” Ugh. [C] Lee double stomped Gable, who was hanging from the ropes. Gable came back and launched Lee into the corner. Cole questioned how both men were still walking. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

A short time later, Lee gave Gable a German suplex. Gable popped right up and performed the same move. Gable hit two more German suplexes. Lee hit a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. Lee went up top. Gable raced up the ropes and suplexed him. Gable performed a Cliffhanger DDT and then covered Lee while using the ropes for leverage. Vega pushed Gable’s feet off the ropes. Nile put Vega in a dragon sleeper at ringside.

Rey Mysterio walked out, causing Nile to release the hold. Rey checked on Vega. Gable grabbed Rey while Nile distracted the referee. Rey kicked Gable and then then Dragon hit Operation Dragon and scored the pin…

Dragon Lee defeated Chad Gable in roughly 12:00.

Powell’s POV: A back and forth match without much in the way of selling. It was well worked, but I was surprised to hear Cole gushing over it as much as he did. Unfortunately, Lee doesn’t gain much from beating Gable these days, especially when Mysterio helped out.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser were interviewed by Jackie Redmond. Kaiser cut off a question about Gunther losing at Crown Jewel. Gunther cut off Kaiser and said that while he and Cody disagree on a lot of things, Cody wasn’t lucky and he’s not undeserving. Gunther said on that night, Cody was the better man.

Redmond asked about the four-way match for a shot at his title. Gunther said there would be three very capable performers and Dom. Gunther mentioned Sheamus and then looked at Kaiser and recalled him saying that Kaiser wanted to take care of things. Gunther said it’s on him to be better, then looked at Kaiser and said they both have to be better…

Damian Priest made his entrance for the main event. Cole set up a preview of The Rock’s new movie… [C] An ad for Smackdown questioned what’s next for Cody Rhodes, and how Roman Reigns would handle the aftermath of what happened with Sami Zayn… Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus, and Seth Rollins made their entrances. Graves claimed Dom was not accompanied by anyone because he wants to prove he can do it alone…

4. Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Dominik Mysterio in a four-way for a shot World Heavyweight Championship. The babyfaces went after Dom at ringside. Dom ended up on the apron. Sheamus snuck up behind him and gave him Ten Beats. Rollins rolled up Priest while he was watching Dom get abused. Sheamus released Dom and pulled Rollins away. Moments later, Rollins hit Sheamus and Priest with a suicide dive. [C]

There was a competitive section of the match that concluded with all four men down going into the final break. [C] Sheamus put Dom down and then played to the crowd before setting up for his finisher. Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick, but Rollins superkicked him.

Rollins hit the Pedigree on Dom. Rollins set up for the Stomp, but then he froze in his tracks when he saw Bronson Reed roughing up Sheamus and Priest at ringside. Rollins went after Reed, who put him down and cleared the broadcast table. Sheamus and Priest went after Reed, who retreated to the ring.

Sheamus and Priest entered the ring and Reed ended up putting them down with Death Valley Drivers. Reed followed up with Tsunamis on Priest and then Sheamus. Reed exited the ring and headbutted Rollins, who ended up on the broadcast table. Reed went to the barricade and hit a Tsunami that put Rollins through the table.

In the ring, Dom hit a frog splash on Sheamus and had him beat, but Priest broke it up. Dom hit Priest with a 619 and then followed up with a frog splash attempt, but Priest caught him and gave him the South of Heaven. Priest covered Dom and got the three count…

Damian Priest defeated Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus, and Seth Rollins in a four-way in 17:35 to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

After the match, Gunther entered the ring and went face-to-face with Priest. Cole said Priest will get his rematch “somewhere down the road.” Gunther and Priest stared at one another to close the show…

Powell’s POV: Boo! I thought Dom earned his title shot by beating Priest last week, so it was double disappointment when he took the loss in this match. Sorry, but I really wanted to see what a Gunther vs. Dom match would be like. Anyway, it’s interesting that they didn’t announce Gunther vs. Priest for Survivor Series. It feels like this is too early to be setting up a title match for the Saturday Night’s Main Event show in mid-December, so perhaps it will be a television main event.

Overall, a solid show coming out of Crown Jewel. The Saudi fans were vocal and created a good atmosphere. I will have more to say about Raw during my weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading the show below.