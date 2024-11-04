What's happening...

WWE Smackdown rating: Crown Jewel go-home show

November 4, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.428 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up a tick compared to the previous episode’s 1.418 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down a notch compared to the previous week’s 0.43 rating. Last week’s show ran opposite the World Series. One year earlier, the November 3, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.119 million viewers and a 0.53 rating for the Crown Jewel go-home show.

