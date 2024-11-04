AEW Rampage rating: Lio Rush vs. Komander

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 172,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down from the 241,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous show’s 0.09 rating in the same demo. Atrocious numbers for the lame duck show. One year earlier, the November 3, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 298,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating.