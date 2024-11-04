Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 56 results: Vetter’s review of Ricky Starks’ appearance, Shazza McKenzie vs. Laynie Luck for the GPW Women’s Title, Kody Lane vs. Curt Stallion for the Alpha One Zero Gravity Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 56)

Taped October 27, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered November 3, 2024 via YouTube.com

The lighting was good at this taping, and the crowd was maybe 250-300. Reed Duthie provided solo commentary.

1. Kody Lane vs. Curt Stallion for the Alpha One Zero Gravity Title. Stallion Rogers is former NXT wrestler Curt Stallion and he’s had a few matches here. I have compared Lane’s look to Juice Robinson; he’s had a handful of AEW matches in the past. Stallion attacked as Lane was getting in the ring; Kody still had his ring jacket on. They traded chops. Stallion hit a knee drop on the forehead for a nearfall at 1:30, then a back suplex. Kody hit a huracanrana, then a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall at 4:00. Kody hit a Buckle Bomb. He went for a top-rope senton but Stallion avoided it and tied up Kody on the mat; Kody got to the ropes to break the hold.

They got up and traded chops, then forearm strikes. Lane missed his one-footed Lionsault; Stallion hit a basement dropkick, and they were both down at 7:30. Stallion hit a pump-handle piledriver move, but Lane got his feet on the ropes. Lane nailed his top-rope senton to the back and scored the pin. Good opener.

Kody Lane defeated Curt Stallion at 9:40.

* Lane got on the mic and said he’s been chasing a “goofy sonuva bitch.” The crowd chanted for Warhorse. Lane said he’s wrestled the best and beaten the best. Out of the back came someone I didn’t recognize. He was cut off by Ricky Starks, who jumped in the ring and speared the kid! The crowd popped. “What the hell is Ricky Starks doing here? He doesn’t work here!” Duthie shouted. The crowd busted out a “holy shit!” chant. “I am not one person to pass up the opportunity of a lifetime,” Starks told Lane. He said they have unfinished business. “You wanted a challenge, you got it,” he said. Starks issued a challenge for a match on Nov. 24. He lightly slapped Lane in the face and reminded him, “I’m absolute, baby.” Starks stood at the entrance and did his pose.

* We saw a video clip of Warhorse winning his last match against Ethan Price and continuing a post-match beatdown. Dan the Dad and Kody Lane made the save. Warhorse challenged Dan to a match.

2. Shazza McKenzie vs. Laynie Luck for the inaugural Women’s Title. This also is a submissions-only match. The ref showed off the belt and the crowd oohed and ahhed. Laynie immediately worked the left arm. Laynie yanked Shazza’s leg, and Shazza did the splits on the ring apron and fell to the floor at 2:00. Luck tossed her back into the ring and was in charge. Shazza hit some spin kicks to the chest. Shazza tied her in a Gory Special, then dropped Laynie face-first to the mat. Shazza tied up Laynie’s legs and cranked back on Luck’s head. Shazza applied a rear-naked choke on the mat at 5:00.

Laynie applied a crossface but Shazza escaped. Luck hit a doublestomp, but she missed a springboard doublestomp. Laynie locked in an STF at 7:00, but Shazza raked the eyes to escape. Shazza nailed a top-rope superplex and they were both down. Shazza locked in a front guillotine choke. Laynie nailed a buzzsaw kick and stomped on the back of Shazza’s legs at 9:00. She locked in a Surfboard and cranked back on Shazza’s head. Shazza bit Laynie’s arm to escape! Shazza hit a Saito Suplex. Laynie hit a jawbreaker, then a top-rope flying stunner. Laynie locked in an STF in the center of the ring, and Shazza tapped out!

Laynie Luck defeated Shazza McKenzie to become the inaugural Glory Pro Women’s Champion at 10:50.

Final Thoughts: A really good and noteworthy episode. I don’t read spoilers (as much as I can!) so I didn’t know Ricky Starks made an appearance here. I know most people who are fans of AEW have a much higher opinion of his potential than I do, but he’s quite a star and this is a big match. Kody wrestles from Texas to Toronto and is quite good. Stallion didn’t have a long NXT run but he’s also quite good. Then, we had an above-average women’s match and those two had a strong, hard-hitting match. I also suggest Glory Pro needs more video packages or backstage segments, so I’m glad they had one here.