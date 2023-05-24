Aussie Open tag team signs with AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced the signing of “Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher to AEW contracts. Terms of their deals were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Davis is currently sidelined by an injury, which forced him and Fletcher to forfeit the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles and the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles. Aussie Open are a terrific tag team and strong additions to the packed AEW roster.