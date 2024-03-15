AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti vs. Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett

-Toni Storm and Mariah May vs. Kayla Sparks and Little Mean Kathleen

-Komander vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta vs. Evil Uno and John Silver

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.