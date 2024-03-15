NXT Level Up lineup: The card for tonight’s Peacock show (no spoilers)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.

-Lola Vice vs. Karlee Bright

-Channing Stacks Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino vs. Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux

-Wren Sinclair vs. Sol Ruca

