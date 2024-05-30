AEW Rampage lineup: Ladder match qualifier, another early start time

What's happening...

May 30, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Penta El Zero Miedo in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Viva Van in an eliminator match

-Satnam Singh in action

-Kyle O’Reilly in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. Rampage airs Friday at the early start time of 4:30CT/5:30ET on TNT. My review will be available after the show airs.

