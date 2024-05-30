AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.
-Will Ospreay vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW International Championship
Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped tonight in Palm Springs, California at Acrisure Arena. Collision will either air live on TNT at 7CT/8ET or after the NBA playoff game at roughly 11CT/12ET if the game is necessary. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
