AEW Collision taping (reports needed), TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Jake Roberts, Lexi Fyfe, No Way Jose

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Collision will be taped tonight in Palm Springs, California at Acrisure Arena. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmai.com.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an B grade in our post show poll from 43 percent of the voters. A finished second with 36 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jake Roberts (Aurelian Smith Jr.) is 69.

-Lexi Fyfe (Mary Beth Bentley) is 55.

-No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela Jr.) is 36.