NXT TV live coverage, NXT poll results, Naomichi Marufuji, Asuka, Damian Priest, Buddy Matthews, Marianna Komlos

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the final push for Saturday’s NXT No Mercy premium live event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 50 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 38 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Naomichi Marufuji is 45.

-Asuka (Kanako Urai) is 42.

-Damian Priest (Luis Martinez) is 41.

-Buddy Matthews (Matthew Adams) is 35.

Ortiz (Miguel Molina) is 32.

-The late Marianna Komlos died at age 35 on September 26, 2004 after a battle with breast cancer. She worked as “Mrs. Cleavage” in the Beaver Cleavage skits WWE.