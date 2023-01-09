1/9 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Alexa Bliss explaining why she attacked Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, what’s next for U.S. Champion Austin Theory

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,546)

Live from Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena

Aired January 9, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening video aired… The broadcast team was Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Kevin Owens made his entrance while Patrick hyped that he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The crowd chanted “KO.” Owens thanked the crowd and then started to address his upcoming title match before he was quickly interrupted.

JBL’s entrance music played and he walked onto the stage. JBL said the fans in Alabama were one generation removed from walking on all fours. JBL said that not even the people in Alabama think that Owens can defeat Reigns. JBL introduced Baron Corbin.

Corbin said there’s no way Owens can beat Reigns. Corbin got heat from the crowd by dropping a football line while saying that Reigns is Georgia, while is Alabama. Corbin said he will win the Royal Rumble and then go on to defeat Reigns again. Corbin said this time the match will happen in the main event of WrestleMania.

Owens put his face down on the top turnbuckle. JBL asked if he was having a food coma. Corbin said that if Owens wanted to take a nap, he would be happy to put him to sleep. Owens said he was in the type of coma where JBL and Corbin spoke for three minutes and said nothing of interest.

Owens said he was dressed for a fight because he assumed The Bloodline would show up and pick a fight. Owens said ‘you two blowhard will do just fine. Owens said Corbin could charge the ring and take a Stunner or they could have an actual match and he could take a Stunner. JBL agreed to the match…

1. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin (w/JBL). An official entered the ring and called for the bell to start the match. The match spilled over to ringside. Corbin stuffed a powerbomb attempt and then chokeslammed Owens onto the ring apron heading into a break. [C]

Powell’s POV: I’m not a college football guy, but even I know that it took some balls for WWE to schedule this event in Alabama on the same night as the college football championship game. It feels like Alabama plays in the championship game nearly every year, but WWE caught a break this year. WWE should really save themselves any concern by booking the Raw that runs opposite the championship game in Minnesota. I feel safe in assuming that my Golden Gophers won’t come anywhere near the championship game in my lifetime.

Owens was in offensive control coming out of the break and performed a Swanton Bomb for a near fall. Corbin stuffed a Stunner attempt, but Owens superkicked him. Owens ran into a big boot. Corbin did his usual slide to ringside and rush back to the ring and then performed a DDT for a near fall.

Corbin performed the Deep Six and acted shocked that he didn’t get the pin even though everyone kicks out of the Deep Six. Corbin ran the rope and ate a kick from Owens who followed up with a Stunner and then covered Corbin for the pin.

Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin in 8:40.

After the match, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso showed up at ringside. Owens held his own with the duo, but then Solo Sikoa showed up and The Bloodline members dominated Owens. Sikoa superkicked Owens over the barricade and into the timekeepers area.

Owens picked up a weapon and hit hit Jey with it, then tossed a chair at Jimmy. Owens held onto a chair and ran off the trio. Sikoa wanted to charge the ring, but his brothers held him back. Adam Pearce came out with producers and referees and ordered The Bloodline trio to head to the back…

Patrick hyped an update on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair following the Alexa Bliss attack from last week… [C]

Powell’s POV: The match was fine. It wasn’t the type of match that will suddenly make fans think that Owens has a chance to beat Reigns, but I’m not sure that anything short of a win over Brock Lesnar would move that needle.

The Usos and Sikoa were walking through the parking area and told Pearce that they leaving. Pearce spoke about the winners of a tag team match earning a tag team title shot. Pearce said the Usos were leaving, but Sikoa had to stay for a match against Dolph Ziggler. The Usos protested, but Pearce told security to escort the Usos out of the building…

Powell’s POV: Sikoa being forced to face Ziggler in a match as punishment is laughable. Well, unless Sikoa makes the first entrance and is forced to suffer through Ziggler’s sorry ass entrance theme.

A video package recapped Alexa Bliss snapping and attacking Bianca Belair and the referee during last week’s Raw Women’s Championship match…. Patrick and Graves spoke at ringside. Patrick said Belair received stitches. Graves spoke about Bliss being fined when he was distracted.

Alexa Bliss walked onto the broadcast desk and accused Belair of hiding. Bliss labeled herself the face of evil. She said she didn’t feel bad. She said she hasn’t felt this good in a long time. Bliss said she has finally taken control and spoke about not being afraid to use her hands to claw the championship away from Belair.

An Uncle Howdy video aired on the big screen and interrupted Bliss, who watched it with an angry look on her face. “Do you feel like you are in charge?” Howdy asked. Smoke filled the stage and then Uncle Howdy made his entrance while Bliss continued to look angry rather than like she was in a trance… [C]

The “Damage CTRL” trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky made their entrance, and then Michin followed. She was introduced as “Michin” Mia Yim. Before the match, Bayley got a mic from ringside and said she wanted to send a message to Becky Lynch. Bayley said Lynch wasn’t at Raw because she was either jealous of what she has with Kai and Sky or because she can’t stand that she lost to her. Bayley gave Kai and Sky the night off and then told Lynch to watch what she would do to her friend…

2. Bayley vs. “Michin” Mia Yim. Kai and Sky walked to the back while the match started. Michin set up for a suicide dive while Bayley was at ringside, but Bayley moved and Michin stopped at the ropes. Michin went to the apron and caught Bayley with a kick. [C]