WWE Worlds Collide results: Powell’s live review of Undisputed Era vs. Imperium, Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm for the NXT Championship, Angel Garza vs. Isaiah Scott vs. Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov, DIY vs. Moustache Mountain

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Worlds Collide

Aired live January 25, 2020 live on WWE Network

Houston, Texas at Toyota Center



WWE Worlds Collide Pre-Show

-Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, and Andy Shepherd hosted the pre-show while standing in the entrance aisle (no desk).

Powell’s POV: I’m going bare bones on the pre-show with notes on interviews and obviously the match. Any feelings of guilt that I would have experienced were washed away because WWE didn’t even bother to set up a desk for their pre-show hosts.

1. NXT UK Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Yim in a non-title match. The broadcast team of Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness checked in from ringside during the ring entrances. Yes, Ray was introduced as the “NXT UK Champion” because “women” is apparently a bad word now (has anyone alerted the WNBA?).

The bell rang and Yim immediately dropkicked Ray. Yim followed up with a cannonball in the corner and then covered Ray for a two count. Ray came back a couple minutes later and caught Yim with a superkick and then covered her for a two count. Ray went up top and went for a moonsault, but Yim rolled out of the way.

A short time later, Yim performed a DDT on Ray and covered her for a two count. Yim rallied and performed a suicide dive onto Ray, who returned to the ring first and then superkicked Yim off the apron. Ray performed a somersault dive off the top rope onto Yim at ringside.

Back inside the ring, Yim stuffed a couple of Gory Bomb attempts. Yim performed a Canadian Destroyer and got a near fall. In the end, Yim rolled up Ray into a pin, but Ray rolled her over, held the rights, then released them while falling into the ropes while the ref made a three count…

Kay Lee Ray beat Mia Yim in 9:15 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: A solid opening match. The referee looked bad for counting the pin despite the handful of tights to start the pin and then Ray falling into the ropes. It looked like Ray was trying to grab one of the ropes and her momentum took her body into the ropes, so it was probably a bit off from the planned finish. The idea was to protect Yim, so I guess they accomplished that.

-The pre-show hosts spoke in the aisle and set up a video package on DIY and Moustache Mountain. The hosts discussed the match and Roberts said it will be the match of the night. Caruso wrapped up the pre-show.

WWE Worlds Collide Main Show

The main show opened with a video package that showcased Imperium and Undisputed Era while a Winston Churchill sound byte played over the footage. They cut to the traditional NXT metal music opening, which included footage and sound bytes from the other wrestlers advertised for the show…

The broadcast team of Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness checked in while standing with their backs to the ring. McGuinness said it would be a very special night. Phillips spoke about Triple H having a vision for a global brand and said this show was that vision coming to life…

1. Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov. Dot Net reader (and legend) GTS is in the building and noted that Balor received a huge pop, but the live crowd didn’t seem familiar with Dragunov. Balor sent Dragunov to ringside and dropkicked him through the ropes, then threw him back inside the ring. A short time later, Dragunov used the bottom rope to springboard onto Balor on the floor. Dragunov played to the crowd and received some boos. Dragunov went to the ropes and tried to dive onto Balor, who moved out of the way.



Back inside the ring, Dragunov performed a running knee in the corner, then blasted Balor with a clothesline. “Come on,” Dragunov yelled. Some fans booed. Dragunov lowered his kneepad and then performed a knee drop from the middle rope, which led to a two count. Dragunov caught Balor with a knee to the head for another two count. Balor came back with a standing double stomp at 9:45.

Balor and Dragunov traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Balor went for an overhead kick, but Dragunov caught his leg. Balor chopped Dragonov down, then waited for him to get up and performed a sling blade clothesline. Balor set up for another, but Dragunov cut him off and then performed a deadlift suplex that led to a two count. Dragonov clotheslined Balor, who rolled to ringside. Dragunov went up top and dove onto Balor. Dragunov played to the crowd and was booed again.

Dragunov rolled Balor back inside the ring and performed a dropkick with a near Coast To Coast style move. The camera showed that Balor had a bloody and perhaps broken nose. Balor came back with a running dropkick. Balor went up top and performed the Coup De Grace double stomp. Balor picked up Dragunov and performed the 1916 DDT and scored the clean pin…

Finn Balor beat Ilja Dragunov in 14:00.

Powell’s POV: A very good match to open the show. I wish this show was being held in the UK where the fans are more familiar with talents from both promotions. I’m guessing there are some fans who know the wrestlers and are going to root for NXT over NXT UK, but based on what GTS wrote, it certainly seems like there are a lot of fans in attendance who were unfamiliar with Dragunov. It is worth noting that Balor is very popular, so we’ll see if things get better for the UK talent as the show goes on.

A shot aired of Rhea Ripley in her locker room. Fans cheered. A shot aired of Toni Storm in her locker room…

Cathy Kelley stood at ringside with “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake, who were in the front row. Kelley pointed to Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, who were also in the front row with some distance between the teams. Kelley said that the winners of their match will win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament and get an NXT Tag Title shot at the NXT Takeover: Portland event on February 16. Gibson cut a brief promo.

Kelley walked over to Riddle and Dunne. Riddle questioned why Gibson was so serious when they just found out they could get a tag title shot. He said he was smiling and he knew his partner was smiling from ear to ear. Dunne was stone faced. Riddle said that was Dunne’s happy face. Dunne said Riddle would smoke Gibson and Drake on Wednesday…

2. Angel Garza vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin in a four-way match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Once the wrestlers were in the ring, Andy Shepherd delivered introductions from ringside. Phillips said Garza had become a fan favorite in a lot of ways, but he was not a locker room favorite. Garza stopped his opponents during the opening minute. He went to rip off his tearaway pants and all three men kicked him (the pants remained on for those keeping score at home).

There was an early sequence that led to Garza performing a flip dive onto Scott, then Banks performed a double stomp from the apron onto Garza. All four men were down momentarily. Back inside the ring, Banks executed a nice German suplex on Scott. Banks took out Devlin at ringside with a suicide dive. Banks returned to the ring and performed a cannonball onto Garza and Scott. Devlin raced in and charged at Banks, who sent him flying onto Garza and Scott in the corner.

Devlin came back with a wild DDT on Scott, then hit a nice DDT on Scott. Banks performed a standing Spanish Fly on Garza. A short time later, Garza recovered and tore off the tearaway pants, much to the delight of McGuinness. There was a cool spot with Garza catching Devlin and then Banks. Scott came off the top with a double stomp on Banks, which drove Garza onto Devlin and resulted in a near fall. The good action continued and the crowd responded with a “this is awesome” chant.

A short time later, Devlin performed a double Spanish Fly on Scott and Garza. Banks took out Devlin with a Slice of Heaven and the Kiwi Crusher for a good near fall. Scott caught Banks on the ropes and slammed him in an innovative manner for another good near fall. Garza worked over Scott until he was cut off by a headbutt from Devlin, who hit his finisher on Scott and then pinned him.

Jordan Devlin defeated Isaiah Scott, Travis Banks, and Angel Garza in a four-way in 12:05 to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

After the match, Devlin climbed onto the Spanish broadcast table and asked if people believed him now. He told them to never bet against The Ace…

Powell’s POV: Outstanding athleticism from all four men. This was really fun. There was no reason to suspect a title change let alone Devlin winning the title, which made it all the more fun. It will be interesting to see if Devlin takes the title back to the UK or if they have him drop it as soon as Wednesday’s NXT television show.

After some ads, Undisputed Era were in their locker room… Keith Lee and Mia Yim were shown in the front row of the crowd. Robert Stone and Chelsea Green were shown arriving at their front row seats… A video package set up the tag team match…

3. “DIY” Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano vs. “Moustache Mountain” Tyler Bate and Trent Seven. Both teams were well received during their entrances. Bate and Gargano started. Bate caught Gargano’s leg at one point and there was some tension, but Bate slowly released Gargano’s leg for a clean break, then they shook hands and were applauded.

Seven tagged in and pointed at Ciampa, who also tagged in. The live crowd chanted “Daddy’s Home” in support of Ciampa. Ciampa teased doing the Mustache Mountain pose. Seven stopped him and did the post. Ciampa flexed. Seven teased flexing, then thought better of it and shook Ciampa’s hand. Funny.

Bate checked back in. Ciampa mocked him by holding up his hand high for a test of strength, which they eventually had. Bate got the better of it at first, then Ciampa overpowered Bate, who ended up monkey flipping Ciampa into a pin for a two count. Bate waved at Ciampa, who smiled and responded with a wave of his own. Ciampa finally put an end to the comedy fun by punching Bate. He followed up by knocking Seven to ringside. Gargano ran over and delivered a kick to Seven from the apron.

Ciampa threw Bate over a broadcast table, then Gargano did the same with Seven. The DIY duo sat on the apron and clapped and then patted themselves on the back. Ciampa brought Bate back inside the ring and targeted his left shoulder. Gargano checked in and struck a pose, which drew cheers. DIY isolated Bate until he made a tag to Seven at 12:10.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

