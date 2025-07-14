Powell’s WWE Evolution Hit List: Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Championship

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Evolution Hits

Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship and Naomi’s Money in the Bank cash-in: An outstanding match that was as good as any held during this loaded weekend. Sky and Ripley had a classic. Naomi cashing in before there was a winner was perfect. It left some fans unsatisfied, but they were given the big moment of Naomi’s successful cash-in. Ripley is still searching for that elusive first singles match win over Sky, who lost nothing by losing the championship in this fashion. There will surely be a lot of interest in seeing a Sky vs. Ripley rematch when the time is right. Can they actually top this gem?

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley in a Triple Threat for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship: As bad as the build was for Valkyria and Bayley, the actual match was the second best of the night. All three wrestlers shined, and this was Bayley’s best match in recent memory. The finishing spot with Lynch’s unique backslide on Bayley was impressive. Here’s hoping the creative team finds ways to make Valkyria and Bayley more likable than they were in the weeks that led up to this match.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Championship: Trish rose to the occasion with a strong performance in her latest return to the ring. She is a walking endorsement for yoga in that she looks and wrestles like she somehow stopped aging. The match was laid out really well, with Trish getting her key spots in, and it was kept brief, which is usually a good idea with returning legends.

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi with Bianca Belair as special referee: A fun garbage brawl with the right outcome given that Naomi would be winning gold later in the night. It was interesting to watch the way Belair played her role while interacting with Jade and Naomi. Belair avoided making eye contact when she was in the ring with Naomi before the match. And while she showed concern for Jade during the match, Belair took a similar approach by not locking eyes with Jade afterward.

20-woman battle royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris: A fun match that clearly received more creative attention than most battle royals get in terms of how the eliminations played out. I wish they had done a better job of explaining the stakes of the match, as I’m still not sure which championship Stephanie Vaquer can challenge for at the Clash in Paris. It was good to hear the positive fan reaction for the impressive Jaida Parker, who feels miscast as a heel. It was fun to see some of the women mock Nikki Bella’s pre-match dance, with the highlight being Nia Jax’s version. It was a main roster coming out party for Lash Legend in that she was booked strong and was the last wrestler eliminated.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: A soft Hit. The crowd was hot for Flair and Bliss, so that odd couple pairing seems to be working. The Kabuki Warriors felt a little lost in the shuffle, which rarely happens with Asuka. It was fun to get a look into the future with Ruca working with some of the main roster stars. They are just getting started with the storytelling involving Rodriguez and Perez, so it was a good call to have them keep the titles.

WWE Evolution Misses

Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship: A minor Miss for a decent match. I wish they hadn’t telegraphed the Blake Monroe turn as much as they did because I found myself waiting for it to happen rather than wondering if Grace would win the title. That said, I like that Monroe is back in the heel role that she played so well in AEW. I’m not really sure why she pinned Jayne at the NXT Great American Bash on Saturday. Perhaps that will be explained during Tuesday’s show. It will be interesting to see if Monore wins the title soon or if they keep her away from the belt for now. A case can be made for keeping the title on Jayne, because the Monroe and Grace program should be strong enough that they don’t need to be fighting over the championship.