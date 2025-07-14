07/14 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 367): Sean Plichta on AEW All In Texas, NXT GAB, WWE SNME, and WWE Evolution

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Sean Plichta, who is filling in for Jonny Fairplay, and answering email questions coming out of AEW All In Texas, NXT Great American Bash, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, and WWE Evolution. Our next big event post-show will be on Monday, August 4, coming out of WWE SummerSlam…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 367) with co-host Sean Plichta.

