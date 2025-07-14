What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Gauntlet match and more set for tonight’s show

July 14, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Bron Breakker in a gauntlet match for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam

-New Women’s World Champion Naomi appears

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther appears

-Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Birmingham, Alabama, at Legacy Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

