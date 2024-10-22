WWE Raw rating: Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.576 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Viewership was up a tick from last week’s 1.539 million average. Raw delivered a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.44 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw had 1.608 million viewers, and the second hour averaged 1.547 million viewers. The Monday Night Football game tallied 5.612 million viewers on ABC, and additional 7.344 million viewers on ESPN. A second NFL game streamed exclusively on ESPN+. One year earlier, the October 23, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.476 million viewers and a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic.