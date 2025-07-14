Powell’s NXT Great American Bash Hit List: Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Championship, Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the NXT North American Title

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Great American Bash Hits

Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the NXT North American Championship: A top notch brawl. It’s especially impressive that Page and Starks were able to have a gritty match without incorporating any blood, though it would have enhanced the match. Jasper Troy attacking Starks set up what should be a good feud. The finish was insane with Ethan Page throwing a perfect strike on the Razor’s Edge that sent Starks off the stage and through two tables below. How can there not be a spot for the versatile Page on the main roster?

Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Championship: There were a few slow minutes early, but it was an enjoyable big man match once they picked up the pace. The story of Inamura wanting to do things the honorable way and being upset when he discovered that Josh Briggs cheated on his behalf was a little wonky. It required Briggs to stand on the apron and awkwardly hold the weapon while waiting for Inamura to catch him. No complaints about Femi saying he would give Inamura a rematch at some point, but it’s one that I hope occurs on the weekly television show rather than on a future premium live event.

Je’Von Evans vs. Jasper Troy: There has to be more to the story with monster Troy losing three high-profile matches this early in his run. Is he getting a manager or aligning with someone who will help his character reach its full potential? The evolution of Evans is really fun to watch unfold. He started as the wide-eyed rookie who brought youthful exuberance to the show. He’s made gradual changes that come off like his character is naturally maturing, while he’s also shown that he can flip the switch from the fun-loving to having a mean streak when he’s pushed too far.

Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace vs. Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley: A soft Hit for a well-worked match that felt out of place in the main event slot. I enjoy the work of all four wrestlers, but the Monroe and Grace odd couple routine was corny (before it thankfully ended on Sunday), and Jayne and Henley just haven’t been pushed as main event players, even though Jayne holds the NXT Women’s Championship. I thought perhaps the idea was to help elevate Jayne and Henley, but then Jayne took a clean loss to Monroe, which seemed especially odd given that Grace was the one challenging for the NXT Women’s Championship at WWE Evolution. For that matter, it seems even more odd now that Monroe turned heel. One thing is certain. The powers that be clearly see Monroe as a major player in the women’s division, which is the most likely reason that this match closed the show.

Overall Show: An in the middle show despite most of the matches landing in the Hit section. The lineup on paper made it seem highly likely that this would be a notch below most NXT premium live events. It wasn’t a bad show, it just felt like most of the matches belonged on the weekly television show.

NXT Great American Bash Misses

Trick Williams, Mike Santana, and Joe Hendry contract signing for the TNA World Championship match at Slammiversary: Why were Santana and Hendry yelling so much? That was strange. They are both strong on promos and have good instincts, which makes me wonder if they were produced to act in an over-the-top manner. I found myself nodding along with the heel when the yelling finally stopped and Trick calmly asked if they got that out of their system. This provided good promotion for Slammiversary, but it also felt like it would been a better fit on the television show.

Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame for the NXT Women’s North American Championship: A minor Miss for a match that was difficult to get into. The ring work was solid. Ruca is a future main roster star. Dame has upside, but her character just hasn’t been well established, and her association with The Culling does more harm than good.