NXT Heatwave premium live event details, running on the same day as another AEW pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce the NXT Heatwave premium live event for Sunday, August 24, in Lowell, Massachusetts, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

July 14, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Heatwave will take place Sunday, August 24 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts. This marks the first Premium Live Event to be held in Lowell since Battleground® in May 2023.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, July 16 at 10am ET/7am PT via https://etix.com/. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting https://etix.com/ and using the code NXTTIX starting Tuesday, July 15 at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

Heatwave will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacey Jane, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA World Champion Trick Williams and more.

Powell’s POV: NXT is once again running a premium live event on the same day as an AEW pay-per-view. In this case, the NXT show will start at the usual 6CT/7ET, whereas the AEW Forbidden Door will be held in London and will be an afternoon show with a listed start time of 12CT/1ET.