NXT TV preview: The Halloween Havoc night two lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for the Tuesday, October 31 edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Ilya Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship
Powell’s POV: Shotzi will host both nights of Halloween Havok. Hayes won a Triple Threat over Baron Corbin and Dijak to earn a shot at the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
