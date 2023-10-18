NXT TV preview: The Halloween Havoc night two lineup

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the Tuesday, October 31 edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Ilya Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship

Powell’s POV: Shotzi will host both nights of Halloween Havok. Hayes won a Triple Threat over Baron Corbin and Dijak to earn a shot at the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).