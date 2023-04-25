MLW Underground preview: The lineup for tonight’s Reelz show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-The 40-man Battle Riot match for a shot at the MLW Heavyweight Championship

Powell’s POV: The Battle Riot is essentially the Royal Rumble with weapons allowed, plus eliminations can also occur via pinfall and submission in addition to over the top rope. MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My review will be available immediately after the show concludes. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground are also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).