WWE Backlash lineup: The updated card for the next WWE PLE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Saturday, May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

-Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a Street Fight

-Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title

-Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa

-Seth Rollins vs. Omos

Powell's POV: Bad Bunny announced his Street Fight with Priest during Monday's Raw while adding that he's no longer the host of Backlash.