Former WWE wrestler takes a jab at Gable Steveson

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Trevor Lee (f/k/a Cameron Grimes) took an online jab at his former co-worker Gable Steveson, who signed with the Buffalo Bills on Friday. Lee started by saying the Bills are “slowly creeping back into a poverty franchise.” When a fan asked what position Steveson will play, Lee replied: “Whichever one requires the least amount work and has other people make him look good I’m assuming? Wait wrong sport….”

Powell’s POV: Shots fired! For the record, ESPN reported that the plan is for Steveson to play defensive line. Steveson was clearly not the most popular guy at the WWE Performance Center. Lee was released by WWE back in April and is currently sitting out due to his 90-day non-compete clause.