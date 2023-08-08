AEW Collision rating opposite SummerSlam

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 417,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo in Saturday’s cable ratings.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s show delivered 739,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating. Obviously, SummerSlam took a bite out of the Collision numbers. AEW didn’t phone in this episode by any means by going with CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks with Ricky Steamboat as the ringside enforcer as the main event. The competition will continue be strong with regional NFL preseason coverage for a few weeks followed by the return of college football.