WWE touts Atlanta takeover weekend 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to promote the weekend takeover of Atlanta for July 12-13.

May 27, 2025 – As announced in Saturday’s broadcast, WWE will host a multi-event weekend takeover in Atlanta on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, featuring Saturday Night’s Main Event, Evolution and The Great American Bash.

As a part of the takeover, State Farm Arena will host the NBC primetime special Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 12, and Evolution – the groundbreaking all-women’s Premium Live Event which originally debuted in 2018 – on Sunday, July 13. Additionally, The Great American Bash will emanate from Center Stage Theater – formerly the home of WCW Saturday Night – on Saturday, July 12, prior to Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Two-day combo ticket packages for Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution will go on sale starting tomorrow/Wednesday, May 28 at 10am ET/7am PT via https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E0062A8E1F8625B. An exclusive pre-sale is available starting today at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Additional information regarding individual tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event, Evolution and The Great American Bash will be announced at a later date.

Official Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. These passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. To learn more or purchase your package today, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wweatlanta.

The city of Atlanta has a storied WWE history that spans decades, having hosted WrestleMania® XXVII (2011), Survivor Series® (2015), Royal Rumble® (2002, 2010), Day 1® (2022), and most recently Bad Blood® (2024).

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live coast-to-coast on NBC at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Saturday, July 12, and simulcast on Peacock.

Powell’s POV: WWE is running the NXT Great American Bash and Saturday Night’s Main Event on the same day as the AEW All In Texas pay-per-view.