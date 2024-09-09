TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-TNA Tag Team Champions “ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. AJ Francis and KC Navarro in a non-title tornado tag match

-Steve Maclin vs. Hammerstone

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards

-Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).