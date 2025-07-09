TNA President Carlos Silva says a new media rights deal could be finalized

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA President Carlos Silva addressed the company’s television future during an appearance on Wednesday’s “The Ariel Helwani Show” on YouTube. Silva said he and Anthem officials want to find a television home outside of AXS-TV. Silva said CAA (Creative Arts Agency) is helping the company. Silva said they are close to a deal that has “really accelerated” over the last sixty days. Silva believes they are in a sixty-to-ninety-day window where a deal could be reached with an undisclosed partner. Check out the full interview below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Silva said the deal would start in January, and the hope is to eventually run live weekly. He said he is open to the night the show will air, explaining that they hope to avoid running against other pro wrestling television shows. Silva also stated that they have over 21,000 subscribers to the TNA+ streaming service. Silva also discussed the company’s working relationship with WWE.