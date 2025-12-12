TNA Impact results (12/11): Moore’s review of Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna in a Dog Collar match, six-way match for a shot at the X Division Title, Matt Cardona vs. Lexis King

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,117)

Taped December 6, 2025, in El Paso, Texas, at El Paso County Coliseum

Simulcast on December 11, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from TNA Final Resolution aired… Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian made his entrance for his “King’s Speech” talk show segment. Kazarian bragged about retiring JDC and how he’s carrying TNA into the era of AMC. Kazarian said it was now time for Walter White, Negan, and Rick Grimes to take a hike because there’s a new face of AMC, Frankie Kazarian.

Kazarian said he sees through Social Media that everyone is mad that he’s the world champion, but nothing makes him happier than seeing a room of salty, angry marks. Kazarian said that as angry as you are, you would sell your dirty mother to be in his position. Kazarian said he’s going to be the World Champion for a long time.

Mike Santana made his entrance through the crowd and took a mic. He called Kazarian a “Culero” (asshole), which sparked the crowd to chant the same. Santana cut a promo in Spanish, talking about how his heart is in Texas. He said he can’t be mad at Kazarian for taking his opportunity, but as a hot-blooded Latino, he’s pissed off.

Santana said that Kazarian needs to be walking on high alert because a target isn’t on his back, but on his damn head. Santana hyped Team TNA vs. Team NXT in a cage match for next week. Santana said he doesn’t need a team, but Santino said he needed others in that match. Santana then said at TNA Genesis 2026, January 17, he’s cashing in his rematch clause for his TNA Championship match.

Kazarian said he doesn’t approve. Santana said Kazarian better stop talking or he’ll get his head stomped in. Santana closed the segment by saying the title will come back to Papi…

John’s Thoughts: A decent enough segment to set up Santana’s path back to a match against Frankie Kazarian. If Santana ends up picking back up the title at Genesis, it would be a weird version of what I thought they should have done heading into Slammiversary when Kazarian seemingly was supposed to win the title in SoCal. While a decent segment, these segments are still taken down every time TNA’s feud with NXT’s undercard is brought up.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Hannifan hyped TNA’s move to AMC. They then ran through upcoming segments…

Lexis King was standing with the TNA undercard wrestlers. King compared TNA to a soul-sucking cancer because it won’t die. King then made fun of Matt Cardona and called him a glorified backyard wrestler. Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont hyped how they are taking the tag titles from the Hardys. Brooks Jensen said Team NXT has nothing to lose in the cage match. Stacks talked about how Santino is a horrible father for getting involved with his business and relationship with Santino’s daughter. Stacks said Team NXT will continue to take over TNA next week… [C]

Highlights from Leon Slater in NXT’s Iron Survivor match aired. They then hyped Slater appearing on next week’s NXT for a number one contenders match to face Oba Femi at New Year’s Evil…

Entrances for the next match took place…

1. Lexis King vs. “The Complete” Matt Cardona. Cardona pressured King into the corner to start the match. Cardona then took down King with armdrags. Cardona dumped King to ringside with a Missile Dropkick and Wrecking Ball Kick. King extended Cardona’s arm over the top rope and tossed Cardona into the ringpost for a nearfall. King worked on Cardona with methodical offense.

Cardona turned the tables with a clothesline and a Flatliner. Cardona hit King with the Broski Boot for a two count. King came back with a chop and Northern Lariat for a nearfall. While the referee was distracted while taking away a cane from Lexis King, Matt Cardona saw Stacks coming and hit him with a Ruff Ryder Leg Lariat. King rolled up Cardona for the win.

Lexis King defeated Matt Cardona via pinfall in 5:28.

Cardona tried to attack King after the bell, but Stacks hit him with the International title. Stacks and King put the boots to Cardona. King used the cane to hit Cardona in the arm. Steve Maclin ran out to run off the heels… [C]

John’s Thoughts: Eh? “Eh” is how I feel about this lame ass feud. What’s also very odd is seeing Lexis King get the “already in the ring” treatment this past Tuesday when he was used to enhance a debuting wrestler, while here King is picking up wins in TNA’s main storyline. Very odd.

Hannifan hyped TNA Genesis ticket sales…

Xia Brookside and TNA Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee cut a promo about how strong their friendship is. Lee was speaking in Chinese and English. Robert Stone, Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore pulled up to talk smack. Tessa reminded Xia and Lee that she’s a former TNA Men’s World Champion. Xia pointed out how Tessa and Victoria lost at Final Resolution. Tessa said she’s not Knockouts Champion only because she hasn’t decided to go after the title yet. Stone led his crew away…

John’s Thoughts: Weird to still be pushing Xia and Lee as a tag team (I thought it was weird in the first place when they put the title on Lee because Kelani Jordan was looking like a promising Knockouts Champ). Also weird for Tessa to randomly bring up being a former TNA World Champion? Speaking of Tessa, is she sticking around? To her credit, it seems as if she’s been on her best behavior, but TNA hasn’t done her any credit by letting those “she’s a racist” chants fester without being addressed in any way.

Myla Grace and Harley Hudson made their entrance. The Personal Concierge made his entrance with a Christmas present and called the crowd a bunch of degenerates on welfare. He said they can’t afford presents for Feliz Navidad. The Concierge introduced Heather and M by Elegance as gifts from heaven. M and Heather made their entrance dressed as Christmas elves. The heels tried to hit the faces with boxes, but Grace and Hudson saw it coming and dumped The Elegance Brand to ringside…

1. “The Elegance Brand” Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance (w/The Personal Concierge) vs. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson. Grace and Hudson cut the ring in half on Heather to start the match. M tagged in and hit Hudson with a Senton for a one count. M put the boots to Hudson. M tweaked her ankle (?) and tagged in Heather. Grace caught a hot tag. Grace hit Heather with a twisting side slam and followed up with a Springboard Code Red on M.

The Concierge got on the apron for the distraction. Hudson took his box and slammed it over his head. This distracted Heather. Grace rolled up Heather. M shoved Heather on top of Grace for the win.

“The Elegance Brand” Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance defeated Myla Grace and Harley Hudson via pinfall in 3:17.

John’s Thoughts: I’m pretty sure these teams have met several times with the same result due to how often TNA likes to have Hudson and Grace lose. Because of that, this felt like a filler segment. Ever since Ash by Elegance relinquished the title, TNA has stalled on M and Heather, which is a bit odd due to them being really good wrestlers themselves. What continues to stand out in Hudson and Grace matches is that Grace is a damn good wrestler with a good look and should be a singles wrestler with a push. Does nobody in TNA creative see that they have a potential star in Myla Grace?

It was time for TNA’s sponsored injury report: Matt Cardona is out of next week’s cage match due to Lexis King hitting his arm with a cane. Mustafa Ali is day to day due to abrasions after he was dragged away by Elijah on a horse. JDC is questionable with a hip injury. Santino is cleared after a jaw injury from Stacks…

The commentary team hyped upcoming segments… [C]

Hannifan hyped Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater vs. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for Saturday Night’s Main Event…

A replay aired from Final Resolution where AJ Francis tried to make Rich Swann attack Leon Slater with the title belt, but Rich hit Francis instead, leading to Slater retaining…

Gia Miller interviewed Rich Swann and asked him if First Class is done. Swann said he remembers when he and AJ rode in the back of the plane in economy class. Swann said that was when Francis was on his way to his WWE tryout. Swann said after you hit fast forward, they are in the same company, and Rich saw world Champion potential in AJ.

Rich said he is disrespected by AJ, who acts like Rich wasn’t a world champion or a main eventer. Rich said First Class is over. AJ Francis showed up and smacked Rich to the ground. AJ put his foot on Swann and said If you’re not first class, you’re last…

Dezmond Xavier, YouTuber BDE, and Order 4 got a televised entrance for the next match. Mustafa Ali joined the commentary table for the next match…

2. Dezmond Xavier vs. BDE vs. Jake Something vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. Jason Hotch (w/Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, Tasha Steelz, Agent Zero) vs. Cedric Alexander. The field teamed up and dumped Something to ringside. Xavier and Alexander had a stalemate. Jake then ran through everybody to stand tall, heading into break.[c]

Alexander and Xavier traded Fighting Spirit right hands. Hotch took both of them out. Alexander took out Something with a Suicide Dive. Hotch hit Something and Alexander with a dive to ringside. Xavier hit the three men at ringside with a Fosbury Flop. Nemeth tackled BDE. Nemeth hit BDE with a hanging DDT for a nearfall.

Mara Sade walked out and hit Nemeth with a superkick. Hotch hit Xavier with a clothesline. The wrestlers took turns alternating signature moves. BDE hit Xavier with a Cutter for a nearfall. BDE hit Something with a Frog Slash. Alexander hit BDE with a Lumbar Check for the win.

Cedric Alexander defeated BDE, Jason Hotch, Dezmond Xavier, Jake Something, and Ryan Nemeth via pinfall in 10:13.

John’s Thoughts: Solid match that felt like they were trying to get everyone on the show for the payday. I say that because it feels like everyone other than Dezmond (who’s also still looming as a guest wrestler at this point) has already had a crack at the X Division title. What I do see in the ring is a lot of potential. Wrestlers like Hotch and Something can be meaningful stars in TNA (though seeing is believing with Something at this point in his long career). What I also hope for is that TNA gets things right with Order 4 because Order 4 was their hottest act heading into Slammiversary, and they have been cooled down big time ever since.

The System were backstage cutting a promo. Brian Myers talked about how they are in recruiting mode to find a replacement for JDC. Myers said they are going to recruit Sinner and Saint. After the rest of The System left, JDC pulled Eddie Edwards aside and told Eddie to bring it for his retirement match at Genesis… [C]

Tom Hannifan hyped TNA’s upcoming tapings in Albuquerque, New Mexico…

Santino Marella and Arianna Grace were chatting backstage. Frankie Kazarian showed up and told Santino not to give Santana his rematch. Santino instead booked Kazarian in a match with Santana at Genesis, against a battle royal winner in three weeks, and in a title defense at the AMC debut in five weeks.

The NXT undercard wrestlers showed up and bragged about taking Matt Cardona out of next week’s cage match. Stacks dared Santino to not be a controlling father, and to make it a four-on-five cage match. His fiancé Arianna Grace slapped him, and he backed down…

3. “The System” Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers (w/Alisha Edwards, Moose, JDC) vs. “Sinner and Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams. Eddie hit Icarus with an Atomic Drop. Myers hit him with a running knee for a nearfall. Icarus came back with a crossbody and tagged in Williams. Sinner and Saint swarmed Myers with quick strikes. Sinner and Saint cut the ring in half on Myers a bit. Myers hit Icarus with a Michinoku Driver.

Eddie tagged in and cleaned house. Eddie hit Williams with a Backpack Stunner for a nearfall. Icarus hit Eddie with an assisted back suplex for a nearfall. Myers hit Williams with a Roster Cut. Eddie hit Williams with a Boston Knee Party for the victory.

“The System” Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers defeated “Sinner and Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams via pinfall in 4:55.

Everyone shook hands after the match. Hannifan hyped upcoming segments… [C] An ad for the TNA Genesis PPV aired…

The Hardy Boyz came out to their Loaded theme for a promo segment. Matt hyped up the El Paso crowd and said he could feel the spirit of Eddie Guerrero in the building. Matt said he and Jeff defended the tag titles against High Ryze at Final Resolution and will defend TNA next week in a cage match. Jeff said he hopes that Santino can find someone who loves TNA as much as the Hardys to replace Matt Cardona. Matt said 2026 will be TNA’s biggest year ever. Jeff said that the NXT invaders will fade away and call themselves obsolete.

“The Righteous,” Vincent and Dutch made their entrance. Vincent introduced himself and Dutch to boos from the crowd. He talked about how they idolized the Hardys and how giddy he was standing in the ring with them. Dutch said it truly is an honor. Dutch praised the fans who love the Hardys.

Vincent said they are grateful to be in the ring with the Hardys. Matt wondered if all Vincent and Dutch were going to do was talk. Vincent said yes. Vincent ended the promo by saying “we are many”…

Dani Luna was shown taping up her wrists backstage… [C]

John’s Thoughts: A lot feels like filler during this lame duck period for TNA, including the last two segments. This was a very “mid” introduction of The Righteous to TNA. Vincent made a bigger impression during his last stint in TNA as a part of Honor No More, where he was his usual wild man wild card self. I guess the line we might want to look into is “we are many,” meaning that there might be expansion (?) to The Righteous? I’m not sure.

Santino Marella and Arianna Grace made their entrance. Santino announced himself as Matt Cardona’s replacement for the NXT vs. TNA cage match…

The following segments were advertised for next week: “The Angel Warriors” Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside vs. Mila Moore and Tessa Blanchard, a 20-man battle royal, an Elijah Concert, and the NXT vs. TNA cage match.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt checked in on commentary…

The entrances for the upcoming match took place. Dani Luna yanked Indi Hartwell to the mat before the referee put the dog collar on Dani. Indi got up and used the dog chain to whip Dani. The bell rang once Indi forced the chain on Dani’s neck…

John’s Thoughts: I totally expect this to be a PG hardcore match, but I am also reminded of the reason they are doing PG hardcore matches these days, which is partially because Eric Young and Steve Maclin accidentally ruined it for everyone with that bloodbath dog collar match they had a few months ago. The reason I bring it up is that the company seems to have toned things down to get this TV deal. What limits will AMC or advertisers put on TNA?

4. Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna in a Dog Collar Match. Dani immediately whiped the chain on Indi and used it as a weapon. Dani looped the chain over the top rope to drag around Indi. Indi used the chain as a clothesline to clothesline Dani heading into break.[c]

Dani was dominating the match when they returned from the break. Dani wrapped the chain around Indi to trap her against the ringpost while she whipped her with the chain. Indi got a moment of respite by dragging Indi into the ringpost. Dani was busted open. Indi rallied with right hands. Indi knocked Dani off the top rope. Indi yanked Dani off the top rope into a Spinebuster for a nearfall.

Dani yanked Indi and hit her with a Knee Plus for a nearfall. Dani went for a bag of white powder, but she spilled it after Indi yanked the chain. Dani shoved Indi into the referee. REF BUMP!!! Dani hit Indi with the Luna Landing and actually got the pinfall win even after the referee had to recover.

Dani Luna defeated Indi Hartwell in a Dog Collar match via pinfall in 12:28.

Dani celebrated her win to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: I guess blood is back on the menu for hardcore matches in TNA (Mance Warner and Sami Callihan must be jumping for joy backstage). A good hardcore match. TNA has conditioned me for decades to expect a crappy finish after a ref bump, to the point where I was actually surprised at heel Dani winning and overcoming the handicap of the ref bump. TNA has struggled to make new stars, Leon Slater being the exception, but I think they’ve stumbled on a new star in Dani Luna. She has low-key been the hottest rising star in TNA since her heel turn.

I give all the credit to Luna for reinventing herself, as they had her put over people, but she bounced back with strong monster heel work. She’s way more over now than she was when they were overpushing her as a part of the Spitfire tag team with Jody Threat. If Luna’s contract is coming up, they should definitely lock her down because strong monster heels are hard to come by, and she should be rewarded for bouncing back strong coming off the failed tag team run.

As for this show, it flew by. It was okay. The writing and pacing continue to be decent. What drags the show down is that it feels like it’s in a lame duck period, combined with the main event storyline being TNA vs. NXT’s “kings of the non-televised entrance.”