TNA Impact preview: Dog Collar match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young in a dog collar match for the TNA International Championship

-Trick Williams opens the show

-Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel

-Lei Ying Lee vs. Rosemary

-“The Great Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler vs. “Aztec Warriors” Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr.

-Victoria Crawford (f/k/a Alicia Fox) in action

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy speak

Powell’s POV: TNA taped Impact shows on May 1-2 in Irvine, California at Bren Events Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, and he will be filling in for me on this week’s TNA Impact audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).