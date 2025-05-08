AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s live show on TBS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander
-Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico
-Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson
-Daniel Garcia vs. a member of FTR
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live tonight from Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple Theatre. The show will be simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Note the network change from TNT again this week. For those who have Collision set to record weekly like I do, I had to manually record the show last week and again tonight due to the network switch. I will be out tonight, so Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment