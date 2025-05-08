AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s live show on TBS

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

-Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico

-Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson

-Daniel Garcia vs. a member of FTR

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live tonight from Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple Theatre. The show will be simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Note the network change from TNT again this week. For those who have Collision set to record weekly like I do, I had to manually record the show last week and again tonight due to the network switch. I will be out tonight, so Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).