Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episodes 73-74 results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell for the Crown of Glory Title, Skylar Sparks vs. Tootie Lynn, Mat Fitchett vs. Ethan Price

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episodes 73-74)

Taped April 25-26, 2025, in St. Charles, Missouri at St. Charles Convention Center

Premiered April 27, 2025, and May 4, 2025 via YouTube.com

Over its run, “Ascend” has routinely been 45 minutes with two or three matches. However, these latest episodes have just one or two matches from their most recent taping. So, here is a review of both episodes, and each episode is roughly 30 minutes long.

This room is one of the larger venues they use, and the crowd was maybe 200-250. Lighting is good.

Episode 73

1. Mat Fitchett vs. Ethan Price. I’ve always compared the short technician Fitchett to Tom Lawlor. Price is the under-sized powerhouse known as “the big strong boy,” and he’s beloved here. Ethan slammed Mat. He hit a Stinger Splash and a suplex at 2:30. Mat hit a neckbreaker out of the ropes for a nearfall. He suplexed Ethan into the ring for a nearfall at 4:30. They traded chops. Ethan hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 6:00, then some clotheslines into the corner and a bulldog for a nearfall. Fitchett applied a Cobra Clutch and immediately hit a spinning suplex for a believable nearfall, and he was livid he didn’t get the pin there. They traded punches. Fitchett reapplied the Cobra Clutch, but Price got a rollup for the flash pin. Solid match. Mat attacked him after the bell and was booed.

Ethan Price defeated Mat Fitchett at 8:51.

* Outside, Price talked about how much he loves being a nice guy, and he was angry at Fitchett for that post-match attack.

2. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Cordell Cain. Parnell recently cut off his long hair, and the commentators immediately noted the change to his look. Cain dresses like 1998-era Raven, and he’s scrawny and doesn’t win often. Jake immediately hit a bodyslam. They rolled to the floor, where Jake whipped Cain into the guardrail and chopped him. Cain hit a flying splash off the apron onto Parnell. In the ring, Cordell hit a dropkick at 2:00. They again brawled to the floor; Cain got back in before being counted out. Jake hit some chops and dominated his scrawny opponent. He hit a dropkick into the corner and made a lazy cover for a nearfall at 5:30. Cordell hit a huracanrana that sent Warhorse into a corner.

Cordell dove through the ropes onto Jake at 7:00, and they were both down on the floor. In the ring, Cordell hit a Stundog Millionaire and a top-rope corkscrew press for a nearfall. Warhorse hit a German Suplex into the corner, a short-arm clothesline, and a sit-out powerbomb for the pin. The winner was never in doubt.

“Warhorse” Jake Parnell defeated Cordell Cain at 8:40.

Episode 74

This is a NEW taping; it was outdoors under a canopy. At least 200 people were watching under the canopy, and a few more were in a grassy area outside the guardrails. It was daylight, and the lighting was good.

1. Skylar Sparks vs. Tootie Lynn. I don’t think I’ve seen Skylar; she’s white and wore a full-body black-and-blue outfit. Tootie is short and popular and a regular here; she’s giving up a bit of size. Skylar immediately began stomping on Tootie and kept her grounded. She hit a stiff kick to Tootie’s spine. Tootie applied a leg lock around the neck at 2:00. Sparks regained control and kept Tootie on the mat. This was very basic. Tootie finally hit a running boot in the corner and a bulldog for a nearfall at 6:00. Tootie hit a spin kick to the head for the pin. Cagematch.net says Sparks has only had 24 total matches, and I could guess that based on the basic offense in this one.

Tootie Lynn defeated Skylar Sparks at 6:37.

* Footage aired of the end of the Fitchett-Price match from the prior episode.

2. Kody Lane vs. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell for the Crown of Glory Title. It was still daylight for what I presume was the main event of this taping. An intense lockup between these familiar foes. Lane hit a senton for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor, where Warhorse slammed Jake into the ring steps at 2:00. Jake was in charge as they got back into the ring. Lane fired up and hit some chops. Jake hit a suplex for a nearfall. Jake gave the middle finger to the crowd. Jake hit a dropkick into the corner that sent Kody to the floor at 4:30.

Back in the ring, they fought on the ropes. Kody hit his slingshot senton for a nearfall at 6:00. Kody hit a suplex, and they were both down. Jake hit a splash for a nearfall. Kody hit a backbody drop at 8:00. Kody slammed him, but missed his one-footed Lionsault. They traded rollups, and Lane got the flash pin. Solid match; I’ve seen them fight several times now and their familiarity with each other showed.

Kody Lane defeated “Warhorse” Jake Parnell to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 9:09.

Final Thoughts: A solid pair of episodes. Lane and Parnell have had better matches than this one, but it was still the best of the four matches on these two shows. You can check out all the Glory Pro episodes on YouTube.