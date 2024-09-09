NXT TV preview: Last Man Standing match headlines Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne in a Last Man Standing match for a shot at the NXT Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Giulia vs. Chelsea Green

-Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Title

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Je’Von Evans for the WWE NXT Heritage Cup

-Duke Hudson vs. Ridge Holland

Powell’s POV: The winner of the Williams vs. Dunne match will challenge Ethan Page for the NXT Championship on the October 1 NXT premiere on The CW. Giulia also challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship for The CW premiere. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the shows air Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).