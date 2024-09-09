WWE Raw in Calgary, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Valhalla, Lexis King, Jun Kasai, El Intocable, Raven, Lodi, the Batten Twins, David Arquette, Rebel, George South, Molly Holly, Colin Delaney, Ida Mae Martinez, Sean O’Haire, Timothy Well, Corporal Kirchner

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome. The show carries the season premiere tag. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of AEW All Out at PWAudio.net.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Calgary, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Lexington, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Seattle, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Dayton. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Jun Kasai is 50 today.

-El Intocable (Ricky Espinoza) is 48 today.

-Valhalla (Sarah Rowe) is 31 today. She worked as Sarah Logan in WWE and as “Crazy” Mary Dobson on the independent scene.

-Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr.) is 31 today.

-The late Ida Mae Martinez was born on September 9, 1931. She died on January 19, 2010 at age 78. Following her retirement from pro wrestling, Martinez went on to earn her a Bachelor’s Degree in nursing, and is listed as one of the first nurses in Baltimore to care for AIDS patients.

-Raven (Scott Levy) turned 60 on Sunday.

-Lodi (Brad Cain) turned 54 on Sunday.

-Former WCW Champion David Arquette turned 53 on Sunday.

-Rebel (a/k/a Tanea Brooks) turned 46 on Sunday.

-The late Timothy Well (Timothy Alan Smith) was born on September 8, 1961. He died at age 55 on January 9, 2017 due to kidney failure.

-Sean O’Haire (Sean Haire) took his own life at age 43 on September 8, 2014.

-George South turned 62 on Saturday.

-Molly Holly (Nora Greenwald-Benshoof) turned 46 on Saturday.

-Colin Delaney turned 38 on Saturday.

-The late Corporal Kirschner (Michael Penzel) was born on September 7, 1957. He died at age 64 of a heart attack on December 22, 2021. He also worked as Leatherface in Japan.