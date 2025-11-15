TNA Turning Point results (11/14): Vetter’s review of Mike Santana and Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian and Nic Nemeth, Leon Slater vs. Rich Swann for the X Division Title

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

TNA Turning Point

Orlando, Florida, at Full Sail University

Streamed November 14, 2025, on TNA+

TNA is coming off a disastrous, widely panned, live show on Thursday, where Mike Santana lost his TNA World Title to Frankie Kazarian. Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan provided commentary, and Hannifan immediately said the show was sold out.

Turning Point Pre-Show

* Santino Marella said this is a “closed set” and there is extra security tonight.

1. Jake Something vs. Mance Warner (w/Steph De Lander) vs. Home Town Man. HTM wore an Orlando Magic jersey to the ring. Jake and Mance took turns stomping on HTM. HTM hit a double bionic elbow. Jake clotheslined Mance in the corner. HTM hit punches on both of them in the same corner at 2:00, then a double clothesline. Jake dropped Mance with a forearm strike, and he hit a delayed vertical suplex on HTM for a nearfall. Steph grabbed HTM’s ankle, allowing Mance to hit a chokeslam for a nearfall at 4:00.

Mance hit a Snapmare Driver on Jake for a nearfall, and those two traded blows. HTM was at the bottom of the Tower of Doom spot, and everyone was down. Jake and Mance clotheslined each other over the ropes to the floor. HTM hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor onto both of them at 6:30. Steph and HTM argued. Mance hit a tornado DDT on Jake onto the thin mat. Mance pushed HTM into the ring. HTM hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner. However, Jake got back into the ring and hit an Into The Void (Black Hole Slam) to pin Home Town Man. Okay.

Jake Something defeated Home Town Man and Mance Warner at 7:28.

* Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed BDE and asked him about his match tonight against AJ Francis. BDE said he’s nervous, but he’s not scared. (I’ll reiterate that these two have already fought multiple times in Wrestling Revolver and have decent chemistry.)

* Footage aired of Thursday’s show when seven NXT guys jumped in the ring and attacked Mike Santana, then Kazarian cashed in a title shot to win the title.

* Frankie Kazarian came to the ring, holding the title above his head in his right arm. Hannifan called him a “conniving, self-centered prick.” (I just read that Vince McMahon would fire someone for using the word “prick.”) Kazarian boasted about his title win, and he called himself “the king of TNA.” He said he’s self-made and no one handed this to him. Kazarian assured us he had nothing to do with the NXT wrestlers attacking Santana last night. The crowd jeered at him. Kazarian called out TNA President Carlos Silva, who is now doing his best Dixie Carter impression, inserting himself into shows to the great detriment of the product.

Kazarian was upset and disappointed that Silva was nowhere to be found last night when he won the title. He told Silva to present him with the title and declare him the champion in front of this crowd of idiots. (His words, not mine!) Silva said, “We are launching a formal investigation” into the NXT attack, and that Kazarian is part of that investigation. “I’m appalled! You think I’d have something to do with that?” Frankie responded. Ryan Nemeth now came out of the back; seconds later, Nic Nemeth joined him. Nic said, “We all know what went down last night,” when most of us were attacked from behind… but Kazarian wasn’t! Nic got in the ring and stood across from Frankie. Frankie said Nic was also coming to the ring to cash in. Nic said, “I’m calling my shot.” But first, they are teaming up tonight! Nic said, “Tonight I’ll have your back, then I’ll have your title,” and he stormed to the back!

Turning Point Main Card

1. Kelani Jordan vs. M By Elegance (w/Heather by Elegance, The Concierge) for the TNA Knockouts Title. I love that we have the tale of the tape; that should be a staple for every title match. (Sorry, for typing purposes, I’m calling her Maggie.) They do list Maggie at 5’11” while Kelani is 5’5″ The Concierge did the ring intro for Maggie. She attacked Kelani from behind; we had a bell 11 seconds later to officially begin. Kelani hit a crossbody block on a seated Maggie. Maggie hit a mid-ring buttbump at 1:00 and celebrated. Kelani dropkicked her to the floor, then Jordan hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor, coming up short, but she landed on her feet. As Kelani was getting into the ring, Heather struck her. It allowed Maggie to hit a running kick and take control.

Maggie ran her back-first into the ring frame. In the ring, Maggie hit a dropkick and celebrated. She hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 3:30, then she choked Kelani in the ropes. (Kelani was a heel a night ago but sure is selling like a babyface right now!) Kelani got up and hit some kicks. Maggie hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex at 5:00, but she missed a top-rope moonsault and crashed stomach-first to the mat. (We saw footage of Xia Brookside, Lei Ying Lee and Mara Sade watching the match on a monitor.) Maggie and Kelani traded forearm strikes. Maggie hit a Pump Kick to the sternum; Kelani hit a superkick. Kelani hit a cartwheel kick at 7:00; she did one of those on Thursday, too.

Kelani hit a Splits-style guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Maggie hit a Cradle Shock powerbomb for a nearfall, and the crowd was all over the ref for a perceived slow count. Kelani hit a Splits Stunner for a nearfall. She applied a half-crab and dragged Maggie to the center of the ring, but Maggie rolled out of it! Kelani nailed the “One of a Kind” (split-legged moonsault) for the pin. That was really good action, even though I never once considered the possibility of Maggie winning here.

Kelani Jordan defeated M By Elegance to retain the TNA Knockouts Title at 9:52/official time of 9:41.

* Gia Miller approached Xia Brookside, Lei Ying Lee, and Mara Sade. Xia and Lei are focused on their tag title shot tonight. Ryan Nemeth came up and was irritated that Gia wasn’t focused on “the real news story.” Ryan said his brother might cash in his title shot tonight, and he wondered if Gia had considered that.

* Rehwoldt and Hannifan listed off the matches for tonight; Tom said no one has seen Mike Santana yet today…

* Santino Marella, Arianna Grace and Ava spoke backstage. Santino was doubtful of Ava’s claims that she knew nothing about the attack on Santana on Thursday.

2. AJ Francis vs. BDE. Footage aired of Francis putting BDE through a table. No signs of Rich Swann or anyone else from First Class. BDE dove onto AJ as he approached the ring, then hit two more quick dives! They got in the ring, and we had a bell at 00:25 to officially begin. Francis swatted BDE to the mat, then whipped him into a corner. Hannifan just mentioned the Pro Wrestling Revolver matches. BDE jumped on AJ’s back and locked in a sleeper, but AJ fell backwards to the mat to escape. Francis tied him up in the ropes and cranked back on BDE’s head.

Francis hit some loud chops and a running knee in the corner. He wrapped BDE’s body around the ring post at 3:30. BDE shoved AJ into the ring post. BDE tried a huracanrana, but AJ blocked it and powerbombed BDE onto the edge of the ring frame, with BDE crashing to the floor. Ouch! BDE rolled back into the ring before the 10-count, but AJ immediately stood on him, then tied him up on the mat.

BDE hit a tornado DDT, then an Os Cutter at 6:30 and a springboard dropkick for a nearfall. BDE hit a Canadian Destroyer that popped the crowd, then a running knee for a nearfall. BDE missed a frog splash, and Francis immediately cut him in half with a spear. Francis nailed the “Down Payment” chokeslam but was too busy shouting to go for a cover! AJ hit a second chokeslam for the pin. That was extremely watchable big man/little man action.

AJ Francis defeated BDE at 9:04/official time of 8:39.

* The injury report aired, and Santana’s arm was hurt last night, but he refused to let the medical staff check it.

* Gia Miller interviewed Steve Maclin, who had his International Title over his shoulder. Gia asked him if he had spoken to Santana today. Maclin said he hasn’t, but he’ll go out there tonight, even if it’s two-on-one. He said the NXT boys have picked the worst guy to go to war against!

3. Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna in a no-DQ match. Dani came out first and got a chair. They started brawling on the floor, and we got a bell as they fought in the aisle. Dani found a kendo stick and struck Indi a few times with it. Indi took a sip of a sports drink and sprayed it in Dani’s eyes. Indi shoved weapons, from garbage cans to a stop sign, into the ring. She found a ladder under the ring! Luna had a long screwdriver and pressed it across Indi’s throat at 3:30! Indi pulled a table out from under the ring.

They got into the ring and Dani threw powder in Indi’s eyes, then hit the German Suplex off the ropes for a nearfall at 5:00. Dani threw a trash can onto Hartwell’s back and she kept Indi grounded. She hit her with the stop sign several times across the back. Dani hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 7:00. Indi got the kendo stick and hit Dani with it. Dani pushed Indi into a chair wedged in the corner, then Luna hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Dani applied an STF with the kendo stick across Indi’s throat. Indi stood up and backed into the corner to escape.

Indi whipped Dani into the ladder in the corner at 11:00. Hartwell hit a spinebuster onto the horizontal ladder for a nearfall. Indi hit a top-rope elbow drop onto Dani, who was lying on a table on the floor, and they were both down at 13:00. In the ring, Indi hit the “Hurts Donit?” faceplant across an open chair for the pin. That looked vicious! Good brawl.

Indi Hartwell defeated Dani Luna in a no-DQ match at 14:05.

* Ava again approached Santino Marella and Arianna Grace, and told him she brought in extra security. Santino responded that he also went and got more security cameras. As Ava walked away, Santino said, “Say hi to your papa!” Grace shoved her dad, embarrassed by his gushing. Funny.

* Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard came out first for the next match. Rehwoldt immediately noted that Tessa was not dressed in wrestling gear and wondered what was going on. Yep, Tessa got on the mic and said she’s not medically cleared to compete, and the crowd cheered! She announced that Mila Moore was replacing her in the match! Tessa headed to the back and didn’t stay at ringside.

4. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. “The Angel Warriors” Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside vs. Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles. TNA’s women’s division sure is packed with former WWE talent! Cassie and Lei opened, and the Lees traded rollups. The IInspiration hit some team kicks and did their Iconic pose. Lei suplexed Mila at 2:00, and she hit a senton for a nearfall. Mila dropped Lei throat-first on the top rope for a nearfall. (Mila appears to be 5’10” or so; she has quite the size advantage on Lei.) Victoria entered at 5:00 and continued the beatdown on Lei.

Brookside got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines, then a huracanrana on Mila, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Mila hit a big Mafia Kick on Xia for a nearfall at 6:30. All six began brawling as the ref had lost control. Cassie hit a spin kick to someone’s head. Mila hit a back suplex on Xia. Lei hit a crossbody block off the apron to the floor onto Victoria and Mila. However, in the ring, the IInspiration hit an “Idolyzer” (a modified Magic Killer team slam) and pinned Xia Brookside. Good energy. Carlos Silva was back in the ring, handing the titles back to the champs and dancing with them. Yeah, he’s getting go-away heat from me now.

“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay defeated “The Angel Warriors” Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside, and Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles at 8:30.

5. Cedric Alexander, Jeff Hardy, and Matt Hardy vs. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, John Skyler (w/Special Agent Zero, Tasha Steelz). Hannifan noted that the Hardys are also the Fourth Rope Tag Team champs, as they each carried two belts to the ring. (I think they are still the HOG tag champs, too!) Hotch and Cedric opened with quick reversals. Matt tagged in and targeted Hotch’s left arm while shouting “delete!’ as he twisted it. Skyler entered. Matt flipped Ali to the floor. Cedric powerbombed Hotch over the top rope and onto his teammates on the floor at 3:00, and the heels regrouped on the floor. In the ring, Ali hit some chops on Cedric, so Cedric hit some harder chops, then a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall.

Ali accidentally dropkicked Skyler, who was on the apron and fell to the floor. Zero kicked Cedric on the floor at 5:00. Cedric was rolled into the ring, where the heels took control. Cedric hit a Michinoku Driver. He hit a big back-body drop on Ali, but couldn’t tag out. Cedric hit a snap Death Valley Driver on Hotch at 7:30, and he tagged in Matt. (Jeff has still not legally been in the match!) Matt went for the Twist of Fate, but Skyler blocked it. Ali struck Matt in the head with a weapon (possibly a title belt), and Skyler got a nearfall at 9:00. Matt hit a DDT on Ali. Jeff finally tagged in and hit some back elbows on Jason Hotch.

Jeff hit a twisting neckbreaker and a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Cedric hit the Lumbar Check on Hotch at 11:00, but the heels made the save. Ali dove through the ropes onto Matt. Cedric hit a running penalty kick on Ali. Skyler hit a spear through the ropes onto Cedric. Jeff hit a neckbreaker on Skyler and peeled off his shirt. Tasha jumped in the ring to block him from going for a Swanton. Matt hit a double Twist of Fate on Ali and Tasha for a visual pin, but Agent Zero pulled the ref to the floor! Zero got into the ring, but the Hardys hit him with chairshots to the back. They fought him to the back! That left Cedric against three guys! Ali immediately got a flash rollup to pin Cedric! Solid, fairly standard six-man tag action; this one wasn’t ‘designed to steal the show.’

Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler defeated Cedric Alexander, Jeff Hardy, and Matt Hardy at 13:34.

Just three Rascalz came out first for the eight-man tag. Dezmond Xavier (f/k/a Wes Lee) joined them, and they all hugged him.

6. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, Trey Miguel, and Dezmond Xavier vs. “The System” Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Moose, and JDC (w/Alisha Edwards). JDC and Myron opened, with JDC hitting a huracanrana that surprised both of them. Funny. Myers battled Miguel, with Trey snapping an arm across the top rope. Eddie entered and battled Zach, with Wentz hitting a corkscrew crossbody block at 3:30. Dez tagged in for the first time, so Moose tagged in. Dez hit some punches to the gut and some quick kicks, but Moose dropped him with one hard chop.

The Rascalz all jumped in the ring and hit some quick team kicks on Moose. Myers applied a sleeper on Wentz at 5:30. Eddie and Dez got back in, with Xavier hitting a stunner. Xavier hit a basement dropkick to Myers’ back, and a tornado DDT on Edwards for a nearfall. Edwards hit a backpack stunner on Dez. Moose tagged in at 7:30 and hit a dropkick on Dez that sent him to the floor, then a senton on Myron, and a Choke Bomb on Dez for a nearfall. JDC hit a flying knee and immediately sold pain in his knee. The Rascalz hit some more quick team moves on Moose. Dez tried a flip dive to the floor, but Moose caught him and powerbombed Xavier onto the ring apron.

JDC hit a corkscrew Asai Moonsault. Trey hit a flip dive to the floor. Edwards dove through the ropes. Myron hit Flame On, the stunner on Myers that sent them both flying to the floor at 10:30. (This match has been much sharper and fast-paced than the prior six-man tag.) In the ring, the System took turns hitting guillotine leg drops on Dez for a nearfall. Suddenly, everyone was down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Moose dropped Trey with a pump kick. Myron hit a kip-up enzuigiri. Myers hit a spear on Myron. The Rascalz hit a doublestomp-and-Burning Hammer combo for a nearfall on JDC. Myron went for a kip-up stunner on Moose, but Moose blocked it. Moose came off the ropes, but Myron caught him with a stunner. Zachary hit his springboard stunner. Wentz hit a moonsault. Dez hit the top-rope Spiral Tap to pin JDC. That was some top-notch action and the best match of the night. All eight guys raised each other’s hands and hugged.

Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed and Trey Miguel and Dezmond Xavier defeated Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers and Moose and JDC at 14:20.

* Backstage, Santino was on the phone when Eric Young approached him. Eric said that Santino is at fault for the NXT invasion, and it all started with him. Young again said, “The cleanse is coming.”

7. Leon Slater vs. Rich Swann for the TNA X Division Title. Rehwoldt talked about how Swann has “turned his life around” in the past year and added that it is reflected in his physique. Hannifan noted that Swann beat Slater a couple of years ago. A feeling-out process early on. Swann hit a huracanrana at 2:00, and he celebrated. He hit a dropkick to the chest. Slater kicked him off the apron to the floor, then hit a plancha onto him. In the ring, he hit a Helluva Kick at 3:30. They traded chops. Swann flipped Slater over the ropes, and Slater’s head struck the ring steps at 5:30. The ref checked on him. Swann got impatient and attacked Leon. In the ring, Slater went for a move off the top rope, but Swann caught him with a superkick.

Leon scooped up Swann and hit a spinning slam for a nearfall at 7:30. Leon hit a slingshot stunner for a nearfall; he was still selling the pain in his right eye. Leon set up for the Styles Clash, but Swann escaped. Rich hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker and a mule kick, then a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall at 9:30. They traded kicks, and Swann hit an enzuigiri. Leon put him on his shoulders and spun Rich to the mat. Swann hit a huracanrana for a nearfall at 11:00, then the Lethal Injection. He hit his second-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes, and Leon flipped him to the mat. Leon hit the Styles Clash, then the Swanton 450 for the pin. Good action. They hugged afterwards.

Leon Slater defeated Rich Swann to retain the TNA X Division Title at 13:24.

* Gia Miller interviewed Leon at ringside. She acknowledged that Leon’s grandmother has died and everyone “knows what he’s going through.” He got on the mic and thanked the fans and said he wouldn’t be here without her. Gia then asked him about his match on Tuesday. Leon is excited for his match to team up with Je’Von Evans.

8. Mike Santana and Steve Maclin vs. TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian and Nic Nemeth (w/Ryan Nemeth). Maclin came out first, as Hannifan reiterated that he doesn’t believe Santana is even here. Nic and Ryan came out next, with Ryan holding the oversized trophy cup. Kazarian was out next. Steve got on the mic and said, “Looks like it’s just me, so screw it,” and he started punching the heels. We got a bell at 00:15, and he dove through the ropes onto Kaz, then the other side of the ring onto Nic. He hit an Angle Slam on Nemeth in the ring for a nearfall. He tied Nic in the Tree of Woe and speared him for a nearfall at 1:30. Mara Sade came out of the back and she superkicked Ryan Nemeth (playing off their interaction earlier in the show).

In the ring, Nic hit a Fame-asser leg drop on Maclin for a nearfall, and this became the basic two-on-one beatdown, as Hannifan again talked about how no one has heard from Santana all day. Kaz hit a bodyslam and a slingshot guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 4:30. Nic hit a standing neckbreaker and an elbow drop for a nearfall. Maclin hit a top-rope double missile dropkick, and everyone was down at 7:00. A camera was outside, and a car pulled up. Santana got out, wearing just denim jeans, and he entered the building. He entered the arena, marched to his corner, and tagged in.

Santana hit a flying back elbow on Nemeth, then an enzuigiri. He hit a Death Valley Driver on Nemeth, then a flip dive to the floor, barely grazing Kazarian as he crashed onto the thin mat. Santana was selling pain in his right elbow, and Nic immediately snapped the damaged arm over the top rope. In the ring, Nic hit a superkick for a nearfall at 9:30. Santana and Kazarian traded punches. Santana nailed the Spin The Block clothesline for the pin. Santana and Maclin celebrated their victory. A bit underwhelming for a main event.

Mike Santana and Steve Maclin defeated Nic Nemeth and Frankie Kazarian at 10:33.

* Nic Nemeth was about to cash in his title shot on Kazarian! However, he was attacked by Brooks Jensen. Six or so NXT guys jumped in the ring and attacked Santana, Nemeth, and Maclin. Rehwoldt and Hannifan were livid, wondering how these guys all got in the ring. The NXT seven all attacked Kazarian, too. Travis Williams and Judas Icarus ran to the ring to try and make the save, but they got beaten down, too. The Hardys came to the ring, holding chairs, but they were overwhelmed by the NXT guys, too.

Final Thoughts: A good show and certainly much better than Thursday’s disastrous live Impact. My biggest issue is that either title belts weren’t on the line, or when they were, there was no sense that a title change was possible. The eight-man tag between the System and the Rascalz was top-notch action. The action was fast-paced and crisp, and it was clear everyone wanted to have a good outing in Dez Xavier’s return to TNA. I’ll go with Swann-Leon for second. M By Elegance vs. Kelani Jordan was really good and earned third. The main event was fine but unambitious. The Hardys six-man tag was fine but unambitious. I would rate the women’s three-way tag match ahead of both of those, and I wouldn’t have expected that going in.