What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: TNT Title match and more set for tonight’s live show

November 15, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Scoprio Sky for the TNT Title

-Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Rush, and Sammy Guevara vs. Bandido, Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Juice Robinson in an all-star eight-man tag

-Alex Windsor and Riho vs. Maya World and Hyan

-Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Erie, Pennsylvania, at Erie Insurance Arena, and will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Chris McNeil’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.