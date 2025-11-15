AEW Collision lineup: TNT Title match and more set for tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Scoprio Sky for the TNT Title

-Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Rush, and Sammy Guevara vs. Bandido, Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Juice Robinson in an all-star eight-man tag

-Alex Windsor and Riho vs. Maya World and Hyan

-Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Erie, Pennsylvania, at Erie Insurance Arena, and will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Chris McNeil’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).