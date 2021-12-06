AEW Rampage viewership for the episode headlined by Sammy Guevara vs. Tony Nese for the TNT Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 499,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the previous week’s 431,000 viewers on Black Friday.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 16th in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a .18 rating, equal to the previous week’s .18 in the same demo. A pair of NBA games on ESPN led the cable ratings. The Pac-12 Championship football game also aired on CBS on Friday night.