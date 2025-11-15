Chaotic Wrestling “Breaking Point” results (11/14): Vetter’s review of a unique five-team ladder match for the Chaotic Pro Tag Team Titles, Mortar vs. Chase Del Monte for the Chaotic Pro Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Chaotic Wrestling “Breaking Point”

November 14, 2025, in Lowell, Massachusetts, at Collegiate Charter School

Streamed live on Chaotic Wrestling YouTube.com

This venue is a gym, with many of the fans seated in bleachers on one side of the ring. The crowd was 400-500. Lighting is okay. They have a top-notch screen and stage for an indy promotion. I’ll note that Beyond Wrestling has a show elsewhere in the New England area, so the available roster is split between two promotions.

* We’re opening with the title match! A commentator said this is a “capacity crowd,” which is visibly simply false.

1. Mortar vs. Chase Del Monte for the Chaotic Pro Title. Chase is returning to the ring here; he appears to be in his late 30s or early 40s but is in good shape. Chase stalled on the floor at the bell. They finally locked up in the ring. Chase hit a bodyslam at 2:30 and celebrated. Mortar kept him grounded in a headlock. Chase hit a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:30. They fought to the floor, and Mortar hit some chops against the guardrails. Mortar bodyslammed him onto the thin mat at ringside at 9:00, then another one. Mortar hit a Cactus Elbow to the floor.

Del Monte hit a DDT onto the ring apron, and they were both down. Chase kept him grounded and was in charge, and he barked at fans. He hit an elbow drop for a nearfall, and he dominated the action for several minutes. He hit another bodyslam at 15:00. They brawled to the floor again. This has gone on far too long. Back in the ring, Chase applied a sleeper. Mortar’s arm nearly fell a third time, but he powered to his feet, and he hit a springboard crossbody block at 18:30. Mortar applied a Boston Crab in the center of the ring, but Chase got to the ropes and escaped to the floor. Mortar dove through the ropes onto Del Monte. In the ring, he flew off the ropes, but Del Monte caught him with a stunner for a nearfall at 20:30.

Mortar put Chase on his shoulders, but Chase grabbed the ref and raked the ref’s eyes and escaped. Chase hit a low blow on Mortar. He tried the “Eddie Spot,” tossing a title belt to Mortar and collapsing. The ref turned around and saw Mortar with the belt, and they argued as Mortar pleaded innocence. Mortar hit a Lionsault and was fired up. Chase hit a Canadian Destroyer and a superkick for a pin at 23:56; the ref saw Mortar had a foot on the ropes and immediately waved off the victory and ordered the match to continue. Mortar hit a discus clothesline, then an F5 faceplant and a package piledriver for the pin. Solid match; this should have been in the 12-15 minute window.

Mortar defeated Chase Del Monte to retain the Chaotic Pro Title at 25:37.

2. Kalvin Dumont vs. Cash McGuinness vs. Vaughn Vertigo vs. Queen Ariel vs. Mike Graca vs. Seabass Finn for the CW Panoptic Title. Canadian star Vertigo is making his Chaotic debut. I’ll reiterate that Finn is too talented for this dumb fisherman’s gimmick. Champion Dumont came out last; he rolled to the floor at the bell. Everyone else in the ring took turns beating up scrawny teen McGuinness, then they threw Cash to the floor on Kalvin. (It appears Cash may have hit his chin on the guardrail. Yikes.) Vaughn hit a half-nelson suplex on Finn. Graca hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Vertigo.

Kalvin and Cash worked together to beat up Graca, then they (of course!) turned on each other. Finn and Ariel hit stereo suplexes on those two. Vaughn hit a Swanton Bomb, then a flip dive to the floor at 4:30. Graca threw Cash off the top rope onto several guys on the floor. Ariel dove off the top rope onto all the guys on the floor at 6:00. Graca was on the bottom of a Tower of Doom Spot. Dumont hit a flying splash onto Graca for a believable nearfall. Dumont hit a powerslam on Ariel at 8:00. Finn hit a Rebound Lariat on Dumont, then a German Suplex. Cash hit a superkick on Finn.

Vaughn hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Cash. Graca hit a Michinoku Driver on Vaughn for a nearfall. Ariel hit a German Suplex on Graca, then one on Finn, then one on Cash, then one on Vaughn! She hit one on Dumont, too and was fired up. Tyree Taylor stormed to the ring! He confronted Ariel and she jabbed a finger into his chest then slapped him. Tyree hit a Pounce on Vertigo at 11:00, then a massive chokeslam on Cash. Tyree grabbed Dumont and set up for a powerbomb, but he let him go! Dumont fell backwards onto a prone Cash and got the pin. Even Dumont was shocked he just won. Tyree stormed out of the ring and out a side door. Fun, messy scramble action.

Kalvin Dumont defeated Cash McGuinness, Vaughn Vertigo, Queen Ariel, Mike Graca, and Seabass Finn to retain the CW Panoptic Title at 11:33.

3. Arcturus vs. Milo Mirra. Arcturus is a BIG man and has a huge weight advantage. Mirra is the dork who bounces to the ring on his Pogo Stick. Arcturus stalled on the floor. Milo finally hit a moonsault to the floor on him. Arcturus got on the apron, but Milo dropkicked him to the floor at 3:00. Milo hit a corkscrew Asai Moonsault. In the ring, Arcturus hit a senton, and he took control. He tossed Milo across the ring. Milo hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 6:00.

Milo hit a top-rope twisting splash for a nearfall. Milo hit a second-rope Blockbuster at 7:30. He rolled to the floor to grab his metaphorical crutch, the damned Pogo Stick. Arcturus put Milo in a Figure Four, but Mirra reached the ropes at 9:00. Arcturus refused to let go of the hold! After a few seconds, the ref called for the bell and disqualified Arcturus! Arcturus continued to beat up Milo after the bell.

Milo Mirra defeated Arcturus via DQ at 9:22.

4. Sean “Vegan” Keegan (w/Soyboy) vs. Patrick Wheatman. I’ll reiterate that Keegan’s whole look and gimmick is like Juice Robinson’s run as CJ Parker in NXT. Wheatman is a red-headed teenager, and he’s competed here for a few months. Basic reversals early on; Keegan has a bigger frame. Wheatman hit a crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:30. Keegan whipped the kid into a corner and was in control. Wheatman hit some clotheslines and a bodyslam at 5:30. He hit a sideslam, but Keegan’s cornerman Soyboy put a foot on the ropes to break the count. Seabass Finn jumped in the ring and hit some punches and a doublestomp on Keegan while the ref was distracted! Wheatman hit a Go To Sleep for the pin! Passable.

Patrick Wheatman defeated Sean “Vegan” Keegan at 6:55.

5. Brad Cashew vs. Julian Starr. Ring announcer Rich Palladino said this is Starr’s first match in 10 years; he definitely looks to be in his mid- to late-30s. He has short hair on top, and the sides of his head are shaved; he looks a bit like Eddie Edwards. Starr tackled heel Cashew, hit some punches, and we’re underway! He clotheslined Cashew to the floor, and they fought at ringside. In the ring, Starr slammed him face-first to the mat for a nearfall at 3:00. Cashew kicked the ref into the ropes, causing Starr to fall and be crotched in the corner. Cashew stomped on him and kept him grounded.

Starr fired up and hit some forearm strikes. He hit a dropkick in the corner at 7:30. Starr hit a twisting neckbreaker. He hit a moonsault for a nearfall at 9:00. They fought on the ropes; Starr hit a headbutt that dropped Cashew to the mat. Starr went for a missile dropkick, but he struck the ref! Cashew shoved Starr shoulder-first into the corner. Cash McGuinness rolled into the ring and helped stomp on Starr. He removed his jacket, and he was wearing a ref shirt. (That cannot possibly make him legally a ref!)

Cashew hit an Angle Slam; Cash counted a nearfall at 12:30. Commentator Pat Matthews left the booth and got in the ring, and he punched the heels! Pat hit a top-rope elbow drop onto Cashew, then he dragged Cash to the back. Starr hit a powerbomb on Cashew for a visual pin, but we still had no ref! Cashew struck Starr repeatedly in the back with a chair, then one over the top of the head. Cashew hit a spin kick to the head for a nearfall. Starr hit a standing powerbomb at 18:00, then a 450 Splash for the pin. A decent match but perhaps a bit too long. The crowd enjoyed the involvement of the commentator.

Julian Starr defeated Brad Cashew at 18:29.

* Intermission went 25 minutes. That’s just too long. We have ladders set up around ringside.

* We have a convoluted ladder match main event. Five teams are in it, but we are starting with just one person from each team. Then, we have Royal Rumble-style staggered entrants. Only when both members of a team have entered the match can someone go for the titles that are hanging from the ceiling. Got it? We don’t know who will be Shannon LeVangie’s partner. (So clearly, that surprise person will enter last, right?)

6. Jose Zamora vs. JT Dunn vs. Dustin Waller vs. King BMT vs. Shannon LeVangie in a ladder match. I didn’t hear a bell, so I started the stopwatch at first contact. Zamora and Waller are heels, and they worked together for a minute until Jose turned on Dustin. Shannon dove off the ladder and hit a Meteora on Zamora at 3:00. DJ Powers joined the match, aiding teammate Zamora. Danny Miles came out at 5:30 to join JT Dunn. JT told Danny to “get the guardrails!” They set up door bridges. Miles dumped a bag of thumbtacks onto a horizontal door.

Kylon King entered at 9:00 to join Waller. SO, three of the five teams are now eligible to win. Kylon hit a German Suplex, tossing Zamora into a ladder in the corner. Prince Jamari entered at 10:30, so he and King BMT are now eligible to win. Jamari put a step ladder over his head and spun for some good comedy; the ladder doesn’t extend past his shoulders! Everyone beat down on Jamari. Jamari found a full-size ladder, put it over his head, and spun it to knock everyone down. Jamari dropped the ladder on the Miracle Generation, then hit a senton onto it to flatten both guys.

Shannon and Jamari fought on the ladder; the commentators reiterated that she is not yet eligible to win. Armani Kayos entered at 14:00 to be Shannon’s partner; that shouldn’t have been a surprise; he’s worked with her on recent shows. SO, everyone is now eligible to climb the ladder to win. Kayos hit a spin kick. He hit a springboard flip dive to the floor on eight people. In the ring, Powers and Zamora worked together, and DJ bodyslammed Shannon. Everyone started climbing ladders and were pulled down. Suddenly, all ten were fighting on five ladders at 19:00, and one at a time a ladder was tipped. JT hit a stunner on Dustin to the mat, and everyone was down.

BMT and Miles fought on the top of the ladder, and BMT was flipped to the mat. Waller struck Miles in the back with a chair until he fell off the ladder at 22:30. Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Miles. The action came almost to a complete halt as some door bridges were set up. Waller hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Kayos, with them both crashing through a door bridge at 25:00. Powers went for a frog splash, but Kylon moved, and DJ struck a horizontal ladder! Ouch! Kylon hit a piledriver on Jamari on an elevated, horizontal ladder, and the ladder buckled, and everyone was down again.

Kylon was struck by a barbed-wire-wrapped crutch. Miles powerbombed Kylon onto a ladder in the corner. Shannon and Miles fought on top of the ladder; it was tipped over, and they crashed through the thumbtack-covered door bridge set up at ringside at 30:00! That was a big bump! BMT threw several doors into the ring, and he brawled with JT Dunn. Everyone else was down at ringside. Queen Ariel jumped in the ring and helped set up a double-decker door bridge. Powers and Dunn fought on a ladder, next to that double-decker door. Powers fell to the mat. (I think he was supposed to go through the double-decker?) So, Dunn fought BMT on the ladder and they traded punches. Dunn hit a Canadian Destroyer, sending both he and BMT onto the double-decker bridge, completely obliterating it at 37:00. It allowed Powers and Zamora to climb a ladder and pull down the titles! New champions!

Jose Zamora & DJ Powers defeated King BMT & Prince Jamari and Danny Miles & JT Dunn and Shannon LeVangie & Armani Kayos in a ladder match to win the CW Tag Team Titles at 37:12.

Final Thoughts: I tuned in for the ladder match. It was fun, but it didn’t need the weird stipulation of making each team eligible to win. Several big bumps in that one with a bit of Jamari’s comedy, too. A very indy-style ladder match with some messiness, but overall it was fun. I don’t know if it needed to be nearly 40 minutes, though. Likewise, that opener might have been better as a shorter, more focused 15-minute bout.