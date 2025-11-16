AEW Collision results (11/15): McNeil’s review of Kyle Fletcher vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Title, FTR, Rush, and Sammy Guevara vs. JetSpeed, Bandido, and Juice Robinson

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris McNeil, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrismcneil227)

AEW Collision (Episode 119)

Erie, Pennsylvania, at Erie Insurance Arena

Simulcast live November 15, 2025, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] The show opened with Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Matt Menard on commentary. Schiavone and McGuiness hyped the matches for the night and played a recap video of last Wednesday’s Blood & Guts…

“The Death Riders” Pac, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia made their way to the ring for the first match of the night. Menard and Garcia got into an altercation that was broken up by the rest of the Death Riders. Jon Moxley came to ringside and replaced Menard on commentary…

2. Jay Lethal, Tommy Billington, and Adam Priest vs. “Death Riders” Pac, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia. The team of Lethal, Billington, and Priest were in control in the beginning. Their team made quick back and forth tags working over Garcia, keeping him isolated until Wheeler ran into the ring before being thrown over the top rope. The Death Riders were able to change the pace by Garcia throwing Billington over the top rope before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Pac had Billington in the Death Riders corner with Wheeler and Garcia putting the boots to him as the referee was distracted. All three of the Death Riders took turns hitting Billington with corner splashes until Pac hit him with a tombstone piledriver. Pack went for a cover, which was broken up by Lethal and Priest. Later, Lethal turned the tide by getting Pac into a Figure Four, which was broken up by Garcia. The momentum that Lethal was gaining was quickly put to an end when Pac put him in the Brutalizer for the win.

“The Death Riders” Pac, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia defeated Jay Lethal, Tommy Billington, and Adam Priest via submission in 10:51.

After the match, Pac took to the microphone to talk about what he did to Darby Allin during Blood & Guts. He said watching Darby burn his masterpiece. He said that if Darby wants revenge, then “it’s no skin off my ball sack.” Allin said he would take on Darby any time, anywhere. He went on to challenge Darby to a match at Full Gear and told him he would be waiting for his answer. Moxley decided to stick around on commentary…

Chris’s Take: This was a good, quick match to start the night. After the series of losses due to Moxley tapping out, the Death Riders needed this win. With that being said, I wonder if we are going to start to see Pac, Wheeler, Castagnoli, and Yuta win more matches, whether that be in trios, tag, or singles matches, showing that Moxley isn’t leading the group anymore, thus leading to them kicking him out of the group.

Backstage, Lexy Nair interviewed Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher about their upcoming matches later in the show. Davis told Mark Briscoe that he didn’t know if Briscoe is going to make it to Full Gear, with Fletcher telling Scorpio Sky that the role that role he is on stops for no one, and for Sky to get ready to say Fletcher’s full name… [C]

Backstage, Lexy Nair was with Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. Nair mentioned that the two were not cleared to compete. Storm said that five women made her watch a murder and a mugging and that they can do whatever they want to her because she lives and dies every day but when they touch the women she loves, they gain admission to a film that stars five slop tarts and two horror show whores with a lust for vengeance that will love bomb the crap out of them…

2. Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis. Briscoe, having made his entrance first, attacked Davis as he made his way to the ring. After Davis got Briscoe into the ring, Briscoe hit Davis with a blockbuster off the apron. On the outside of the ring, Davis regained control and then got Briscoe back into the ring. Davis hit Briscoe with a superplex for a near fall before a PIP break. [C]

Late in the match, Davis grabbed a few chairs and threw them into the ring. Briscoe uses one of the chairs to propel himself over the top rope, where he landed on Davis. In the end, Briscoe was able to hit the Froggy Bow off the top rope for the three count…

Mark Briscoe defeated Mark Davis via pinfall in 11:15.

Chris’s Take: Briscoe’s win gave him his revenge after being attacked by Davis backstage at Blood & Guts. Davis controlled most of the match, but with Briscoe going into his No-DQ match at Full Gear against Kyle Fletcher, he needed this win.

Backstage, Christopher Daniels with Scorpio Sky talked about it being time for Sky to regain the TNT Title. Sky said the last few years haven’t been easy for him, but he has the experience he needs, telling Fletcher that defeat comes for us all and tonight Fletcher’s would come from the Sky… [C]

Backstage, Josh Alexander attacked Michael Nakazawa. Alexander told Kenny Omega that attacking his friend and loved ones is fun for him and that he is the instrument of destruction for the Don Callis Family. Alexander asked Omega what he thinks he will do for a million dollars at Full Gear…

“MxM TV” Mansoor, Mason Madden Johnny TV, and Taya Valkyrie made their way to the ring. Mansoor took to the mic to tell the audience to shut up and that they were there for the MxM TV casting call and that this was the most exciting thing to happen in Erie…

3. Taya Valkyrie (Mansoor, Mason Madden Johnny TV) vs. Tay Melo. Melo had control early. Valkyrie took the match to ringside. Melo threw Valkyrie into the ring steps. Melo went up top and dove on Johnny TV and Monsoor. Melo followed up by taking out Madden with a kick to the face and then threw a knee at Valkyrie. After getting Valkyrie back in the ring, Melo finished her off with a Tay-KO…

Tay Melo defeated Taya Valkyrie via pinfall in 2:14.

After the match, Marina Shafir attacked Melo in the middle of the ring. Toni Storm ran out and hit Shafir with a Storm Zero. Moxley said on commentary that he did not see that coming…

Chris’s Take: With it only being five months since Melo has made her return, this definitely adds to her momentum. It seems that these casting call segments are used to see how fans respond to the challengers. In this case, the fans responded well to Melo. We should see more Collision time for Melo, as it seems that AEW is working on rebuilding her as an active babyface presence. As for Shafir attacking Melo, that was obviously done to set up Storm running out to gain some revenge on one of the five women who made her watch Mina Shirakawa be brutally beaten during their Blood & Guts match.

A video package was shown hyping “Hangman” Adam Page’s and Samoa Joe’s steel cage match at Full Gear…

A match announcement was made for “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata on Wednesday’s Dynamite and Collision live 3-hour special…

4. Kyle Fletcher vs. Scorpio Sky (w/Christopher Daniels) for the TNT Championship. Sky offered a handshake, but Fletcher kicked his hand away. Sky started off strong, showing off his technical strength Fletcher sold his frustration.

[Hour Two] Outside the ring, Fletcher gained control by slamming Sky onto the apron, and then he kicked Daniels in the face. Sky was able to get to his feet and throw Fletcher into the steel steps before a PIP break. [C]

Fletcher had Sky in a headlock. After taking big forearms from Fletcher, Sky told him he wanted more and then clotheslined him out of the ring. On the outside, Sky hit multiple high-risk maneuvers on Fletcher. Later, after a failed brainbuster from Fletcher, Sky spiked Fletcher’s head onto the apron. Fletcher came back with a thrust kick and ended up hitting the sheer drop brainbuster onto Sky…

Kyle Fletcher defeated Scorpio Sky to retain the TNT Championship via pinfall in 15:10.

After the match, Davis came to the ring to attacked Sky. Fletcher and Davis both got out of the ring once Mark Briscoe and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin ran to the ring to help Sky. Briscoe told Fletcher to tell Callis that he can’t be stopped and that next time Fletcher shines up Callis’ big bald head, he needs to shine the TNT title belt because it will be coming home with him after Full Gear. Fletcher told Briscoe his screws are loose after last Wednesday and that the only thing that is going to happen after Full Gear is that his legacy will be cemented as the greatest TNT Champion. Fletcher said once that happens, Briscoe will be standing next to him in the Don Callis family…

Chris’s Take: This win reinforces Fletcher as a dominant fighting champion and further cements Fletcher’s TNT Title reign by defeating a returning former champ in Sky. Fletcher is closing in on that record number of TNT title defenses in a single reign, so this win is part of a larger legacy run; not just a random title defense.

A video was shown of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster building up the $200,000 four-way tag match at Full Gear Tailgate Brawl. They said that since Tony Khan is forcing them to tag together, they will take his $200,000, beat up all his wrestlers, and hopefully never tag up again…

Juice Robinson said that he and Austin Gunn are going to win and will invest the $200,000 into their tax-deferred 401K’s…

Bryan Keith and Big Bill said they will take $100,000 each, and then they are going to get some of their boys in Jersey to put that money to work for them…

“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum said they are the only ones that have the size to win the prize…[C]

A video Package was shown hyping up the AEW Women’s World Championship match at Full Gear between reigning champion Kris Statlander and Mercedes Mone…

5. Alex Windsor and Riho vs. Maya World and Hyan. The match started with back-and-forth offence between Riho and Hyan. The women took the match outside of the ring. Riho and Windsor were in control going into a PIP break. [C]

Riho was able to make a tag to Windsor, who took control and went for a pin that was broken up by Hyan. Later, Maya had Riho in a rack when Windsor ran in and clotheslined Maya, which led to Riho pinning Maya with a roll up.

Alex Windsor and Riho defeated Maya World and Hyan via pinfall in 7:50.

After the match, Toni Strom and Mina Shirakawa addressed Windsor and Riho via the big screen. They congratulated them for winning their match and let them know they would be seeing them in the first round of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament. Storm and Shirakawa apologized in advance. They said they consider them to be wonderful athletes and non-sexual friends, but added that they will have to rip their heads off…

Chris’s Take: I fully expected Windsor and Riho to win the match as they are more established. With that being said, I think AEW may be rewarding World and Hyan, who stepped up on short notice last week when Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize decided not to work a three-minute match.

Footage aired from after the men’s Blood & Guts match with Kyle O’Reilly reflecting on the win and how Jon Moxley almost ended his career with a neck injury a few years ago. O’Reilly told Moxley that he is game to wrestle Moxley again to prove the win at Blood & Guts wasn’t a fluke…

Moxley acted irritated by the crowd when they chanted that he tapped out. Moxley addressed the crowd, saying that O’Reilly and his team are not built like him and his team…[C]

Backstage, Lexy Nair was with Tay Melo, who told Toni Storm not to but in unless she asks for it. She said TayJay will kick Storm’s head off to win the tag titles. Melo addressed Marina Shafir, saying she is the solution to the problem, and they will finish this in the tag team tournament…

6. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (w/Stokey Hathaway) and “LFI” Rush and Sammy Guevara vs. Bandido, Juice Robinson, and “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey in an all-star eight-man tag. Bandido and Harwood opened things up with fast-paced action. Later, Bailey got the better of Harwood and Wheeler before a PIP break. [C] Later in the match, Bandido hit the 21-plex on Rush and then got the pin…

Bandido, Juice Robinson, and “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey defeated “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler and “LFI” Rush and Sammy Guevara via pinfall in an eight-man tag match in 14:41.

After the match, Guevara and Stokely started arguing…