AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico.

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Ryan Nemeth.

-Viva Van vs. Kris Statlander.

-Tre Lamar vs. The Blade.

-Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solow.

-Ryan Mantell vs. Lance Archer.

-Prince Kai vs. Angelico.

-Natalia Markova vs. Abadon.

-KiLynn King vs. Tay Conti.

-Jack Evans vs. Mike Sydal.

-Hunter Knott and Rosario Grillo vs. Shawn Spears and Wardlow.

-Chad Lennex and Zachariah vs. “Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Carlie Bravo vs. Matt Sydal.

-Big Trouble Bishop vs. Bear Bronson.

-Baron Black and Ryzin vs. Fuego Del Sol and Marko Stunt.

-Ashley Vox vs. Red Velvet.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.