AEW Dynamite preview (coverage note): Tonight’s “New Year’s Smash” edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF’s first appearance since winning the AEW World Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship

-Ricochet vs. Jack Perry for the AEW National Championship

-AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Josh Alexander in an eliminator match

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Omaha, Nebraska, at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Jake Barnett’s review will be delayed until Thursday morning due to the holiday. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).