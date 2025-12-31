NXT TV rating: Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s U.S. Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Tuesday, December 23 NXT television show averaged 602,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down slightly compared to the prior week’s 607,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to the previous week’s 0.08 rating. One year earlier, the December 24, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 723,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating on The CW for the Christmas Eve edition.