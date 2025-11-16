AEW Full Gear lineup: The card for Saturday’s pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center.

-Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship (Briscoe must join the Don Callis Family if he loses)

-A Casino Gauntlet match to become the first AEW National Champion

-Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Josh Alexander in a trios match for $1 million

-Darby Allin vs. Pac

-(Pre-Show) Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd in a four-way tag match for $200,000

Powell’s POV: WrestleTix reported on Friday that the venue is set up for 8,928, and 8,158 have been distributed. Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall vs. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero is expected to be on the pre-show. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for my live review for the pre-show or the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).