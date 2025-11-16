R-Truth on facing John Cena on WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, being in The Last Time is Now tournament

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with R-Truth

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

On the origin of “Ron Cena”: “That’s 23andMe. Yeah. 23andMe. I just did the blood work and the swab. That’s all I did.”

On his Saturday Night’s Main Event match with John Cena: “That’s wonderful. It’s overwhelming, man. You can’t really find the words. I’m very grateful. Every moment meant something to me… Being across from him, hearing the eruption, that was the birth of Ron Cena right there. I won’t forget that moment — him looking at me like he was passing the torch. The arena was packed, sold out. That visual is something I’ll always remember — in my eyes, my heart, my mind. I’m getting goosebumps just talking about it now.”

The idea that “Ron Cena” keeps John Cena’s spirit alive even when he’s not around: “I never thought of it that way, but you’ve got a good point. If you have one twin brother who’s gone, you still have a piece of him, right? Yeah, we’re twins. We look more alike than our other brother.”

On being in The Last Time is Now tournament: “Yes, I am dawg… I hope I get picked… and I think it’s awesome, man. I think it’s awesome for the person that’s gonna be facing him, and I think it’s awesome for him to even give that type of passing the torch off.

“I’m not worried about Rusev. Rusev is tough now—don’t get me wrong—but dog, when you see my brother, you see me. You know what I’m saying? I am Ron Cena, dog. There is no other. I done fought all those guys you just named (Rusev, Miz, Sheamus). I know every last one of them. And I’m not scared of none of them, dog. I stepped up to Brock Lesnar. You think I’m worried about Miz, who’s already—Miz is a backstabber. He turned his back on everybody.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, Tupac, his upcoming concert at SOB in NYC, WWE, John Cena, the Cena retirement, the Cena tournament, staying in great shape at 53, and more.

R Truth/Ron Killings: One Night Only NYC – https://sobs.com/events/r- truth-ron-killings-one-night- only-nyc/